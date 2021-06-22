Waterfront buildings set to be demolished

PLATTSBURGH — City officials are eyeing the removal of two asbestos-ridden buildings at its waterfront, jobs Mayor Christopher Rosenquest hopes will wrap up before the year does.
The City Beach’s northern bathhouse, officially condemned by the city’s Building Inspector Office, and a shack structure at the old base marina, or Sailor’s Beach, are the two in question.
“Neither of them are usable,” Rosenquest said. “I’d like to see this before the council sooner than later.”
UNDER $100K
Both tested positive for asbestos with the hazardous mineral found in the bathhouse’s roofing materials and walls.
Rosenquest did not know what materials of the Sailor’s Beach building, once a vendor site for boat rentals accessible via bridge nearby the U.S. Oval, tested positive, only that it did.
The remediation, demolition and disposal of both buildings is estimated at a combined $80,000 to $90,000.
As part of a 2016 feasibility study, Rosenquest said the removal was at that time estimated around $60,000. Noting inflation, the mayor said the current price tag was “well within our means. That’s not outrageous.”
‘IT’S EMBARRASSING’
Mayor Rosenquest discussed the condition of the City Beach bathhouse, saying he had recently seen residents, including high schoolers and grade schoolers, filtering in and out of the condemned structure.
“You don’t want to be in there; it’s horrible and here it is right on our city beach. There is pigeon poop all over the place and all of the porcelain fixtures are broken. It’s embarrassing.”
Making the bathhouse more problematic was the city’s inability to keep the public out. The mayor referenced a “big entryway” saying caution tape wouldn’t do the job.
“You could still pass through the tape, if you will. That certainly is concerning,” he said. “There are no doors on it. It’s impossible to close.”
AWAITS APPROVAL
The council has yet to vote on the building removals.
“I’ve gotten verbal confirmation from the council that they’re willing to spend the money to do so,” Rosenquest said. “We’ll just see what happens when it comes to actually spending the money.”
The mayor said the city would have to follow its standard processes for bidding out the job, though he noted some possible leeway should the structures be deemed a public risk.
Asked when he expected the structures to be razed, he said, “Our ideal target is before the end of the year.”
