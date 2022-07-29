PLATTSBURGH — State Police have obtained a warrant for the man they believe killed Monique R. Yanulavich on July 14 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Police said they have determined that Larry M. Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, N.C. is responsible for the murder of Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh, who was found deceased inside a vehicle in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard.
An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued.
Based on evidence, State Police said they have determined that Hicks has fled New York state, traveling to North Carolina on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
On July 15, he was caught on a surveillance camera in South Carolina, and was last seen on July 21, boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas destined for Brownsville, Texas.
Hicks is a white male, 6’7” in height, weighs 300 pounds and has black and gray hair and blue eyes, police said.
Anyone who has information regarding Larry M. Hicks Jr. or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 1-800-GIVETIP or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
An autopsy showed that Yanulavich died of multiple stab wounds, police said.
The murder scene was processed and evidence was collected by the New York State Police Troop B Forensic Identification Unit, which also collected evidence found off Interstate 87 in the Town of Elizabethtown.
Police had said that they believe that the attack appears to have been targeted and not random. Nothing has been developed during the investigation that would deem the public to be at risk of danger.
State Police have asked the public who live in the areas of State Route 3/Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Rugar Street, and Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday July 14. Police also are asking the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property to include in garbage receptacles.
State Police have also asked the public for assistance with video from security cameras showing pedestrian traffic between 10:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 in the following areas:
Smithfield Boulevard
Consumer Square
Ampersand Drive
Ruger Street
Labarre Street
Sorrell Avenue
If anyone has video from the above mentioned areas on the listed date and time range, please contact the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.
State Police are being assisted in the case by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, SUNY Plattsburgh Police Department, FBI, New York State Forest Rangers and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
