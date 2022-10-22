PLATTSBURGH — Chelsea Warick says her campaign for Clinton County Sheriff isn’t about revenge.
“I think people think I’m going in there to ‘wield the ax,’ and that is absolutely not the case whatsoever,” she said.
In July, Warick, 31, resigned from her long-time job as a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy.
CLAIMS OF HARASSMENT, DISCRIMINATION
Warick had claimed she was subjected to multiple instances of sexual harassment and discrimination over the course of her near 10-year employment at the department, and with each report of harassment she made, she faced some form of retaliation or punishment for it.
She said this created a “hostile work environment” she could no longer tolerate, which led to her resigning.
It came to a head at a county legislature meeting in August, where Warick publicly announced the allegations she made against the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, as well as asking for Sheriff David Favro’s resignation for “the way the sheriff has treated female employees.”
STEP UP AND RUN
Then, just weeks later, she announced her candidacy as a write-in for sheriff in the upcoming election on Nov. 8, taking on her former boss and long-time incumbent Democrat Favro.
“I spoke with my fiancé, got him on board and decided well, if no qualified candidates are going to step up and run against him, I guess I’ll try as a write-in candidate. At least try to be the person to make some change for myself and for others if no one else will,” Warick said.
“I resigned to hopefully make a change and a difference.”
Her campaign gained some steam in September, when the Clinton County Republican Committee endorsed it.
NAME NOT ON BALLOT
But, because of the late start to her campaign, her name will not be on the ballot come November, making her chances of winning lower than normal, she said.
“But I am hopeful. I am very hopeful. I seem to be covering a lot of ground right now, I’m knocking on doors, I’m talking to people … any community event I’m trying to make it to and just get my name out there and let people know that this is a write-in if you want to vote for me.”
If elected, she said Clinton County residents can expect leadership to be restored throughout the department.
“I want to kind of go through the whole agency and let everyone know what is expected, what will be tolerated, what will not be tolerated. Everyone just needs leadership there, and I think that it’s lacking. That’s a huge thing — just that lacking of leadership,” Warick said.
“And I think once you have somebody in there who’s really willing to be present and let people know what is expected of them, they will follow through. There’s a lot of good men and women there that, I think, again, just don’t have any direction. They know what’s allowed and they kind of just do the bare minimum and don’t always act the most appropriately, because there’s nothing really saying they have to.
“I’ve seen, first hand, many of the issues within the agency. I’ve also seen a lot of the potential (it has), if managed correctly.”
D.A.R.E. PROGRAM
In addition to making staff more comfortable and being more present, Warick said she would like to focus on school resource officers and reimplementing the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in schools.
“We did have a strong program for a few years, but unfortunately, those officers, I can speak first hand, weren’t treated well. If you’re a school resource officer or a D.A.R.E officer, you’re treated as less,” she said.
“I think it’s a great thing for the kids to have in the schools, not only for the safety aspect, but just to really connect that community policing is huge. Especially for our small community.”
Drug and mental health issues in Clinton County are also at the forefront of her campaign, she said.
“We have mental health and drug issues in this community. We’ve seen the rise and we had a task force for a while, and I don’t think it was really managed or overseen correctly and I would love to really work more with our agencies again and really make a group effort into focusing on targeting where the drugs are coming from, really solving that problem and … building that bridge with our mental health advocates and experts and resources that we have,” Warick said.
“We have so many resources (here), but nobody talks. Every agency kind of just works for themselves and I’d love to help be that voice to say, ‘Hey, let’s all really actually sit down, talk, what do you need? and how can we all work together to make our resources work for the community?’ I think again, I just don’t think that’s happening (now) … I think overall we’re going to see a lot better for our communities.”
UNDERSHERIFF CHOICE
Warick did admit that she lacks knowledge about the Clinton County Jail, while also lacking experience in a typical management position — both areas she plans to work on immediately.
“I do plan on picking an undersheriff that does have a lot of knowledge in that position,” she said. “I think that would be the most responsible thing to do, and not to mention, I would listen and speak to the officers in the jail, finding out what they want. Who’s going to know better about what needs fixing or what policies need amending than the actual officers on the ground working in the jail every day?”
“In regards to management, I have never been promoted to a manager position; however, as just being on the road as a deputy, every time I go on the road and go to a call, I am the manager of that situation. They look to me to control the situation and direct everyone and tell them what to do, so really I have nearly a decade of experience managing people. It’s just in a different type of category.”
Like most campaigns, and especially ones of this nature, they can often get personal.
Warick, though, said she isn’t paying attention to any insults that may be slung at her.
“People are going to say what they want about me. Honestly, I think people are scared that change may actually happen,” she said.
“And the people in power, or support those in power, don’t want change. and I think that speaks a lot that somebody coming in looking to really create that positive change and really expose some of the issues scares some people. That’s what I would say to that.”
