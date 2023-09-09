PLATTSBURGH — Ward 5 Republican candidate Barrie Finnegan believes the City of Plattsburgh is on the cusp of a thriving, bright future and he wants to help shape it.
“There’s some things coming to a close and there’s some new horizons opening up,” Finnegan said, referring to the near completion of the Margaret Street Project, the Saranac Riverwalk and the potential hotel development at the city’s harborside.
“If you travel around to different cities, and you see what they did and the possibilities that we have, I think we got a bright future … especially in the downtown area, it’s got a lot of potential.”
If elected to the city’s Common Council in November, he said he would like to help develop plans for the site of the former Crete Memorial Civic Center as well.
He said that’s a topic of concern he’s heard from many Ward 5 residents throughout his campaign already.
“We definitely do need more things to ‘do’ in the area … (and) lakefront properties are at a premium and to see it go to something that’s really worthy that the City of Plattsburgh can be proud of would be a great accomplishment for the next four or five, six years — however long it may take,” Finnegan said.
“A lot of things are going on so I hope to bone up on all the information and hopefully make some good decisions and make Plattsburgh something special … with the waterfront there and the access we have to it, a lot of it seems to be going to waste where little things can make a huge difference.”
Finnegan, 65, is a lifelong resident of Clinton County. He has a wife, Lisa; children, Ben, Elizabeth, Christopher and Rebecca; and grandchildren, Mae and Lillie.
He currently works as a financial services professional for New York Life but is most known locally for the work he does as executive director of the North Country Honor Flight, which hosts several annual flights to Washington, D.C. for veterans to visit war memorials in their honor.
Finnegan was also the recipient of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Irishman of the Year Award in March.
Because of his extensive community involvement, he says he already has an established working relationship with many city residents — something he hopes to build off of if he does become the Ward 5 councilor.
“I hope that people (know they) can call me,” Finnegan said.
“My phone number’s all over already and it definitely will be in relation to this. If it goes the best way, and I do take office, then I like to think that I’d be totally accessible and anybody with issues, I’d like to help them out with that — and ideas. I mean, people have some great ideas and sometimes, they’re not heard. I think every idea should be heard and listened to.”
Surprisingly enough, this is Finnegan’s first attempt at running for public office, he said.
“Somebody said ‘about time,’ and it did seem like the timing was right. I just saw some things that I thought I could help with and … I think I can add something to the council,” he said.
“And I know it’s not gonna all be easy and you don’t get agreements all the time, so it takes some work and effort, but I also think you can come to conclusions for what’s best. Like with the Honor Flight, the bottom line is no matter how many decisions you make, the bottom line is what’s best for our veterans. and I think that can be moved over to the city council as well — what’s best for the City of Plattsburgh.”
Finnegan, previously a long-time Independent, said he was encouraged by several people, including the local Republican Party, to throw his name in the running for the up for grabs Ward 5 seat.
“The Republicans are the ones that thought enough about me to come and ask the question. So I did switch over to the Republican Party and decided to go for it.”
If he is elected, Finnegan would be joining a council strictly consisting of Democrats, including Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
He said that would not be an issue.
“I think one of my best qualities is that I can get along with just about anybody,” he said.
“I don’t think the Democrat-Republican scene that you see on the national front comes into play here in the city or even the county … I don’t believe people (here) bleed red or blue. I think everybody’s here for the same reason, and that’s to do their job and do what’s best for Plattsburgh. So I’d like to think that wouldn’t come into play whatsoever, and from what I’ve seen, it doesn’t.”
Finnegan will run for the Ward 5 seat against Democratic candidate David Monette. The two will face off in the general election this November.
