PLATTSBURGH — In the only contested race in the City of Plattsburgh, Jennifer Tallon faces Hillary Trombley in the Ward 4 matchup.
Tallon, the incumbent, defeated Trombley in a Democratic Party primary in June by the scant count of 99 to 97.
Tallon is running on the Democratic Party ticket while Trombley is running on the independent Hillary for Ward 4 ballot.
Trombley has also been endorsed by the City of Plattsburgh Democratic and Republican Parties, but is not on those ballots.
Jennifer Tallon
Age: 46
Party: Democratic Party, endorsed by the Working Families Party
Occupation: Account Clerk-Typist for Clinton County at Plattsburgh International Airport
Education: B.A. in French from SUNY Albany
Previous government experience: City Councilor, Ward 4 (2021 — present)
Civic organizations: Plattsburgh City Democrats: Member: 2017 — present, secretary: 2018 — 2020; Clinton County Democratic Committee; Member 2017 — present; North Country R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Ready to Educate, Support, and Protect Equality and Civility Together: Founding Member (2016 – Present); Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance: Allied Member (2017 – Present); Event organizer for: Adirondack North Country Pride (2017 — present); 100 Margaret St. (2021); No Justice No Peace: Walk for Change (2020); The North Country Marches On (2018); The People’s Climate March (2017); The North Country March for Unity and Respect (2017).
Family: Single
Why should the voters of Ward 4 elect you to the Common Council?
“The voters of Ward 4 should re-elect me because I am someone who has always been true to myself, and to those who know me. I try to stay humble, kind, thoughtful, respectful, objective, and fair-minded as much as possible.
“I enjoy working as part of a team..., and I think we work together well, for the most part. I have owned the house I grew up in since 2008, and it has always been my permanent residence. I work at the airport, which in itself is like a small city, so that helped to prepare me for the budgetary aspects of the job, plus the resolutions and contracts that get voted on.
“I have been a registered Democrat since the month I turned eighteen, and an active member of the local party since 2017. I was thrilled to get the endorsement of the Working Families Party..., and I look forward to working together with them in the future.
“I enjoy being an active part of my community. I volunteer for, and organize, public events, and I often show support for our ever-evolving art and music scene. I am happy to support downtown businesses, and try to shop local, whenever I can.
“I worry that if the voters make a different choice, then there will be even more division and tension on council, and that will affect the ability to get things done, and to get the things that the city needs.
“Truthfully, this is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am grateful for the opportunity each day. Next year, there will be four women on City Council, which will mark another historical time for our city. I hope the voters will give me the chance to be part of that with a full three-year term.”
If elected, what would be your top priorities as a councilor?
“To keep making others aware that this is their city too, and to keep encouraging them to attend a public meeting and speak up about whatever issues or ideas they have. If they don’t want to attend a meeting, then our Common Council and City Committee meetings are available to watch on YouTube, either live, or on their own time. I am available for phone calls and email as well, and my contact information is available to the public on the City of Plattsburgh website.
“To work from within our budget, so the city will have what it needs to function efficiently. To help the city become more pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly, and more accessible to the disabled citizens of our community. Maybe we can even get the conversation going on how to increase our public transportation options. With paid parking now, which was decided before I was elected, I would like to look into eliminating the Special Assessment District fee. I will also be on the side of not raising the prices for paid parking.
“We must always make sure we have what we need to quickly fix broken water mains. To help make our city more of a place that not only welcomes diversity, but celebrates it too. To support more funding for repairs to the Farmers Market building. Leaks need to be fixed, and better ventilation is needed. I would also like to see more events happen there, as that building has so much potential, if more repairs are made.
“To keep working with the City of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force towards making Plattsburgh an even more NYS Climate Smart community... To look into options and resources for citizens in need of them. It’s been said that there are more homeless people in our community than we realize. We cannot turn a blind eye to that.
“To keep supporting public information sessions and forums for proposed projects.”
Hillary Trombley
Age: 42
Party: Hillary for Ward 4 (Endorsed by City Republicans and City Democrats)
Occupation: Sales
Education: BA secondary Education, English
Civic organizations: American Red Cross, North Country Honor Flight, Breast Cancer Awareness, annual contributor to various youth sports organizations
Family: married, mother of two sons and two step daughters
Why should the voters of Ward 4 elect you to the Common Council?
“The City of Plattsburgh deserves change and a stronger voice from Ward 4. Financially, we are headed in a dangerous direction and if we don’t start being more conservative now, what will the future look like for our children and future residents? There is frivolous spending and grand plans taking place without a laid out plan on how these things will be paid for and if they’re sustainable.
“I’m well versed in business, budgeting and expense planning, and I’m community oriented. My business is people and I know my experience will lead to results and the betterment of our City. I’m a common sense candidate and intend to bring common sense governing.”
If elected, what would your top priorities as a councilor?
“Stop the spending plans, do more research first, and take care of and maintain what we already have to care of in our city. With the plans being laid out, the debt coming with it should alarm residents. I will be fully transparent, accessible, and ask for accountability moving forward. After canvassing my ward, it’s very clear people are either unaware of what’s taking place in their city, or they feel their voice doesn’t matter.
“I answer to the residents of Ward 4 and all the residents of the city of Plattsburgh. If everyone votes, we can make a difference.”
