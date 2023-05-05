PLATTSBURGH — Ward 2 hopeful Damion Gilbert alerted the Clinton County Board of Elections on April 26 that he committed fraud with a petition filing.
Gilbert had told Republican Commissioner David Souliere IV that he had a third party sign as a witness to the signatures on one of his petitions, even though Gilbert himself actually collected the signatures.
“He stated that he was one of the signers for the petition, and that he gathered all of the signatures on that petition,” Souliere told the Press-Republican.
ELECTION LAW
Souliere clarified that under the law, it is legal for Gilbert to sign his own petition, but that he then can’t then sign as a witness on that same petition.
“Generally speaking, there’s 15 signatures per page (petition), so he had gone around and gathered the 15 signatures,” including his own signature, Souliere said.
Souliere said that Gilbert knew that election law prohibited him from signing as the witness at the bottom of the petition if he had signed his own name as one of the signatures.
So Gilbert then directed a third party to sign the witness statement instead, Souliere said, as though the third party had collected the signatures, while knowing that that person wasn’t the one who had witnessed those signatures being placed on that petition.
“So, when he said that, I said ‘Well, that would be illegal, Damion.’”
JOINT LETTER
Souliere said the last day to bring any sort of objection by civilians or the general public to a petition to a court would have been April 24, so Gilbert called him past that deadline.
Upon learning of the fraud, Souliere and Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer issued a joint letter to District Attorney Andrew Wylie bringing the situation to his attention.
“On April 26, 2023 at 2:41pm, Damion D. Gilbert called David J. Souliere IV Republican Commissioner, and stated that he was in fear of legal trouble due to his petition filing,” the letter read.
“He stated that because he was a signor of “Sheet 2” of his petition (Sheet No. 2, Line 5), he had a third party sign the witness statement at the bottom of the document, even though Mr. Gilbert himself collected all signatures on “Sheet 2”, indicating fraud.”
WANTED TO SHOW UNITED FRONT
In the letter, the commissioners explained it was recommended by the Co-Executive Director of the New York State Board of Elections, Kristen Zebrowski Staviski, to contact Wylie after explaining the situation to her.
“It was recommended that the Clinton County Board of Elections Commissioners submit all information to the District Attorney as we are public officers, and the candidate himself confirmed the fraud,” the letter continued.
Souliere said it was important to issue this statement from the two commissioners and show that this wasn’t a political decision.
“Mary and I have been very united. We wrote that statement together on it … because we didn’t want it to be political,” he said, highlighting that he himself is a Republican and Gilbert is a Democrat.
“It’s not a political issue, it’s an open transparency issue for our board. So that’s why we wanted to make sure that we were very united on that statement.”
POTENTIAL CHARGES
Wylie said earlier this week that he would be looking into the issue at the conclusion of the Vincent Abrams murder trial, which wrapped up Wednesday.
It’s unclear if any charges will be brought against Gilbert in the future.
“I don’t know, as far as locally, whether election law cases have ever been tried by our Clinton County District Attorney’s office,” Souliere said, “but with the spotlight on elections the last six years, there have been many of these cases brought forth to district attorneys around the state in different counties.”
BOARD OF ELECTION DUTIES
Souliere added that issues like this are important for the public to know about even if there are no legal repercussions from it.
“Our job at the Board of Elections is to help people get access to the ballot. So if anything, it’s disrupting the fair and free level playing field — that the law establishes — by circumventing the law and just deciding to sign your own petition after making a mistake on it,” he said.
“Knowing that that’s against the law, you’re not playing by the same rules that everybody else has to to get on the ballot. So, ultimately, our job is to ensure that the elections remain free and fair and if people are circumventing the rules, then obviously the public has the right to know whether election laws are violated.”
Gilbert, a Democrat, officially filed his designation petition for the Ward 2 City of Plattsburgh Council seat on April 3.
AVERY RESPONSE
As it stands, he will be facing Democratic challenger Jacob Avery in the primary election next month.
When asked for his thoughts on the situation, Avery said he heard the rumors and has “all the confidence in both the Republican and Democratic commissioners to follow-up procedures.”
“I’m just out there campaigning … there’s nothing I can do about that, they’re (petitions) turned in, so I’m trying to focus on knocking on doors and (meeting) the neighbors right now. That’s as far as I can say,” Avery said.
“My message, and that message goes back to when I was running in 2020, is positive. Yes, I’m running because I think I’m the best person for the job, same as 2020, same as 2023. I’m going to keep running on that message. I don’t think the negative (talk) or going after someone’s jugular is helpful in any way.”
Gilbert did not respond to requests seeking comment.
