PLATTSBURGH — If elected, Ward 2 Democratic candidate Jacob Avery says he’ll bring transparency and open dialogue back to that council seat.
“I wasn’t seeing it from the current councilor, and that’s why I ran against him in 2020,” Avery said, referencing his first Ward 2 campaign three years ago when he ran and lost against long-time councilor Mike Kelly.
“And what I mean by that is, yes, I’m campaigning right now, I’m going door to door, I’m making phone calls, but I want, if I’m elected, to continue that. That will continue for the three years I’m in office. So that’s number one.”
‘WHAT’S THE PLAN FOR SPENDING?’
His second focus, if elected, will be on the City’s spending and its budget.
“Asking the right questions or hard questions at times for what’s the plan for spending? I come from a more conservative background, especially when it comes to budget and spending, and I want to know how we are going to pay for it and what’s the timeframe of when it’s gonna be paid off. Those are two main items,” he explained.
“The third item … is focusing on what our best assets are — the beautiful area that we’re in: the Adirondacks, Lake Champlain, Saranac River…
“But, I recognize I’d be one of six votes with the mayor, and just a three-year term, so I’m trying to make sure I make the promises and the goals realistic.”
AVERY BACKGROUND
Avery is a 2008 SUNY Plattsburgh graduate. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration and organizational theory.
In his personal life, he has a wife Kim and a dog named Panache. As well, he’s a hiker, cyclist and runner. He has also worked as the interim director for the Center for Student Involvement at the college since 2014.
In that six-year gap after graduating, Avery bounced around to a few places and even spent time working for former Republican Congressman Richard Hanna near his hometown of Vernon.
Additionally, when he was a college student, Avery actually spent a semester interning in the mayor’s office here under former Mayor Donald Kasprzak, where he was able to shadow department heads and experience what their day-to-day work was like.
“I’ve worked for a lot of Republicans, I’ve worked for Democrats, I’ve worked for one Libertarian,” he said, touting his bipartisan political experience.
SWITCHING PARTIES
Beyond the workplace, Avery also has his own unique political history.
Though now a Democrat, Avery, 36, had run against Kelly in 2020 as an Independent, securing the Republican Party’s endorsement in the process as well. Before becoming an Independent, Avery had been a long-time Republican.
Most recently, he switched his party to Democrat two years ago and went on to earn the Plattsburgh City Democrats’ endorsement for the Ward 2 seat earlier this year.
He said his decision to switch parties ultimately came down to how much the Republican Party has changed in recent years.
“Republicans got so far away from why I supported Republicans,” he said.
“I was challenged on this when I got the endorsement from the Democrats: ‘Have you changed?’ It’s not so much me changing, but I feel like the Republicans have changed … and I would make an argument, especially after having COVID, my ideology has changed of being more open, especially on a larger, national front of healthcare has changed dramatically.”
BIPARTISAN PITCH
He now hopes his unique political history will give him an advantage in his political future.
“I can work with a Republican (just) as well as I can work with a Democrat as long as they’re transparent, and I know they’re trying to help the city, help our community,” he said.
“That’s why I’m doing this.”
Since making his return to Plattsburgh in 2014, Avery has also served on the county’s planning board and Plattsburgh Library Board and has been involved in the City’s new Climate Task Force.
ROADS AND INFRASTRUCTURE
With all this, he believes his political experience and education makes him the best candidate for the Ward 2 seat.
“I think I’m absolutely the best person for the job … I really have an interest in how things operate and finding more effective, efficient ways of getting things done.”
If he becomes Ward 2’s newest councilor, Avery said he’s excited to see improvements to the parks, but he also wants to see improvements done to the roads and infrastructure in his ward.
“Ward 2 is one of the lower economic spots. It looks rundown. I think there needs to be a focus on the potholes in the area and the infrastructure, it’s aging, as with a whole city, its aging infrastructure … Ward 2 is not immune to that,” he said.
“In knocking on doors last year … it’s been a similar conversation of people saying ‘I feel like we’re forgotten. We’re the lowest focused ward.’”
GILBERT CAMPAIGN
Avery is now being challenged for the Ward 2 seat by local resident and fellow Democrat Damion Gilbert.
Currently, Gilbert is under a pending investigation from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office for admitting to committing fraud with his petition filing, which was reported to the Clinton County Board of Elections in April, Republican Commissioner David Souliere IV had told the Press-Republican.
As it stands, the two candidates will face off in the only primary in Clinton County later this month on June 27.
