RUSSELL — A fugitive being sought by the New York State Police was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.
According to State Police, troopers and members of the St Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were searching a wooded area along Donnerville Road around 12:50 p.m. for a wanted fugitive when a trooper and his K9 partner were fired upon.
The trooper was not injured in the incident, but the dog was struck by the suspect’s gunfire, police said.
The dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.
The suspect was shot by a trooper and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
More details will be released as they become available, police said.
