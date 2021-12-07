Walkway to be named in couple’s honor

MALONE – The UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center announced that a Legacy Gift from the estate of Jack and Inge Hinman will support its Walkway Project at the Alice Center.
The couple’s gift will go toward the transformative work at Alice Hyde’s long-term care facility, supporting construction of a walkable path and improved outdoor space for residents to use while visiting with friends and loved ones, socializing, participating in group events, and enjoying time outdoors.
The walkway will be named in the couple’s honor in thanks for their gift and in recognition of their decades of volunteerism and support for both the hospital and Malone community, according to Chantelle Marshall, director of philanthropy for Alice Hyde.
“Jack and Inge’s lives and legacies are already synonymous with exceptional dedication to and support for people and organizations across our region,” Marshall said.
“Through decades of leadership, they helped shape our hospital and the communities we serve with remarkable generosity, kindness and compassion, and by selflessly giving of their time, energy, and passion for helping others. We are honored to have the Alice Center Walkway bear their names.”
The Hinman’s adult children, Leif Chaffee, Michael Chaffee and Elisabeth Williams, said the posthumous gift was made in keeping with the wishes of their parents, who held a special place in their hearts for Alice Hyde.
Inge passed away on Sept. 24, 2012, and Jack passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.
“They were just extraordinary people – great parents and real, true examples of outstanding community leaders,” Michael Chaffee said.
“They were extremely generous with their time and very involved. It was a huge deal to them to impact the community in a positive way.”
That work took on a variety of forms – from the careers they pursued and their favorite pastimes to the many civic and volunteer efforts they devoted their time and energy to support.
“They enjoyed contributing to areas of the community they felt were beneficial to the overall well-being of Malone,” Leif Chaffee said.
“And obviously, the hospital is an extremely important part of that.”
ARMY VETERAN
Jack, a Malone native and major in the U.S. Army, served in the 1st Cavalry Division during the Korean War.
He joined the Alice Hyde family in 1962 when he was first elected to the hospital’s Board of Directors.
That same year, he became principal of Franklin Academy – a position he held for 23 years before retiring in 1985.
From his election in 1962 through May of 1998, Jack served as an active board member at the Medical Center for a total of 36 years.
He held numerous positions on the hospital’s board, serving as president of the Executive Board from 1981-89 and president of the Foundation Board from 1984-95.
In 1998, Jack was granted Honorary Emeritus. He continued to contribute to the hospital in various ways, such as in Alice Hyde’s Pharmacy Department, where he volunteered nearly 1,000 hours of his time from 2011 to 2016.
ARMY INTERPRETER
Inge, a native of Dessau, Germany, served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in 1947. In 1951, Inge emigrated and became a U.S. citizen. Inge first joined the Alice Hyde family in 1956 when she took a position as a medical technician. Inge served as Alice Hyde’s chief medical technician for several years and served on the hospital’s Board of Directors from 1974-81.
She also served as president of the Alice Hyde Hospital Auxiliary.
In 1994, Inge was honored for 25 consecutive years of volunteer service at the hospital and what was then known as the Alice Hyde Nursing Home. In 1980, she founded what was then known as Alice Hyde’s Patient Representative Program. Inge led the program, which still exists today, until 1988.
COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS
Both Jack and Inge were also active in numerous civic, religious and community organizations – from First Congregational Church, where they both served as trustees, to Jack’s service as a member of the Malone Rotary Club and American Legion, and Inge’s work as director of the American Heart Association’s Northern New York Chapter, among much more.
“They both had a lot of integrity, and they were compassionate and generous people,” Elisabeth Williams said.
“And not just monetarily, but in terms of their energy and time. More than anything else, they just strongly believed in giving back.”
To learn more about The Alice Center Walkway Project and how to support it, visit https://www.alicehyde.com/About-Us/Give-a-Gift
