The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery in Wadhams with approximately 50 in attendance.
Fr. David Sullivan, himself a Veteran, of Elizabethtown's Church of the Good Shepherd gave the opening prayer in which in part he said, "We remember today all those who have come before us and given the greatest gift to our democratic nation: their lives. The duty of our Veterans past and present is the fiber of the word freedom..."
NAME READINGS
Veterans Counselor Tim Pierce read Governor Andrew Cuomo's Veterans Day Proclamation.
Master of Ceremonies Newman Tryon, Essex County American Legion Adjunct, informed the gathering of the cemetery's origin and read the names of those interred since last year's Veterans Day.
DAR Regent Betty Band spoke of the value of those who have served this country over the years and then along with Janet M. Cross read the names of the 71 Veterans buried at the cemetery.
Kimberly Matthews played "Amazing Grace" and patriotic music on the bagpipes which was followed by the Essex County American Legion Honor Guard firing a salute.
