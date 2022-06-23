Wachtmeister to retire from City School Board

PLATTSBURGH — Longtime Plattsburgh City School District School Board member Fred Wachtmeister Jr., will depart from the position after 44 years of service to the community.
Never shy of controversy, Wachtmeister, 76, spent more than four decades working to improve the City School District, often in an outspoken and blunt manner.
‘FIERCLY INDEPENDENT’
His career as a board member was put to an end when he went down in defeat in the school board election in May. Thursday, June 30, will be the end of Wachtmeister’s 44 years of service.
“Fred’s legacy is not one of a quiet, placid board member. Rather, he has been fiercely independent in his thinking,” City Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said.
“He is as knowledgeable a board member with whom I’ve worked, and his pursuit of what he viewed as best for the students of the Plattsburgh City School District has been unrelenting.”
FIRST RAN IN 1976
Wachtmeister graduated college in 1969 with a master’s degree in history and became a social studies teacher at Peru Central School. During his time there, he started involving himself with the city school board.
“I first ran for the Board of Education in 1976, but was not elected. I ran again in 1977, becoming a member that year. In 1980, I ran for re-election but was not re-elected. In 1981, I ran again, was elected and have been a member of the Plattsburgh Board of Education since,” he said.
A strike by the Plattsburgh Teachers Association in 1975 that lasted a few days motivated Wachtmeister to run for the board.
“My daughters were seven and five and attending elementary school in Plattsburgh, so I was concerned with their education.” he recalled.
WORKED TOGETHER
Wachtmeister prides himself on being a part of the decision-making process that has developed and evolved the city school district over the decades. The attention to students’ individual needs, he feels, have improved over the years through organization of class structure and programs offered.
He remains modest about the things he played a role in during his time on the board. Noting the changes that have been made and accomplishments reached, he knows the change is not by his hand alone.
“I do not think in terms of proudest accomplishments. I say this because the decisions made making the Plattsburgh district better were made not by any single individual but by the nine members of the board along with the superintendent and assistant superintendents,” he said.
“Building administrators and the leaders of the employee unions all contributed in one way or another at one time or another to the ongoing evolution of the Plattsburgh district.”
LOOKING AHEAD
When asked about the future and any possible changes Wachtmeister would like to see made, he said it should be left to those who are the decision makers at the time.
“After perhaps consulting with the community,” he said.
“One item I will plug for is the adoption of a utilities tax to broaden sources of revenue.”
According to Lebrun, Wachtmeister would sometimes propose ideas “ahead of their time.”
“On multiple occasions and about multiple topics, he advanced ideas which were met with resistance in the moment, only to be viewed as prudent and insightful some time (often years) later. Regularly, people will say to me ‘you know, I think that guy Fred may have been right about...’ Regardless, he advanced the knowledge of those with whom he worked, and I’ve enjoyed the challenge of keeping up with Fred immensely,” Lebrun said.
EXPRESSED APPRECIATION
Wachtmeister claims there are too many good memories to mention. However, he holds great appreciation for those he worked with and worked for.
“I will express my appreciation to all those that served with me as board members and administrators with whom I had the pleasure of working with and who helped to make me a better person,” he said.
“Much thanks to the voters that over the years supported my membership on the board and also to the voters that gave me permission to retire, for which I am grateful.”
