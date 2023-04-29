PLATTSBURGH — On Saturday, April 22, volunteers across Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties lent their hands to the annual Day of Caring event hosted by United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., Project HELP at SUNY Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.
With the help of hundreds of volunteers from the three counties and students from Project HELP, numerous projects were completed. Throughout the day volunteers donated their time to non-profit organizations, residential areas, park cleanups, food drives and street/highway clean up.
“The Day of Caring is a tremendous opportunity for people throughout Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties to come together for friends and neighbors and to help maintain the unique quality of life in this area,” John Bernardi, President & CEO, United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., said.
In addition to the Project HELP student volunteers, there were also volunteers from numerous businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies, elected officials, and community members.
“We are always impressed at the levels of participation from the volunteers during this event and throughout the rest of the year. Hats off to all of the community members for coming together to make the region a better place to live,” Bernardi said.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, who participates each year said, “The annual Day of Caring is a wonderful event that brings together volunteers from communities across the Adirondack Region of my district. I am grateful that opportunities like this exist for North Country residents who are proud to give back to their communities, and I look forward to seeing these worthwhile projects completed.”
“I would like to thank United Way of the Adirondack Region for their hard work in planning and hosting this important event, and I know this Day of Caring will inspire more public service and volunteerism in our region.”
