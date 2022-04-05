PLATTSBURGH — Don't just drive by a historic roadside marker.
Whether a visitor or a local, stop and take the time to learn about the significance of the site for the 2nd Annual National Historic Marker Day on Friday, April 29.
Volunteers across the country are invited to participate the nationwide event, which encourages individuals and groups of all sizes to help maintain their community’s historic markers and celebrate local history.
This fun and family-friendly event was created by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Syracuse that provides grants for historic roadside markers and plaques.
“Our county is really good at recognizing its historic spots,” Helen Nerska, director of the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum, said.
“People are putting up markers. We have the marker on Champy along with other markers on Cumberland Head. We have so many important stories to tell, and we are telling them through markers and it's fabulous I think."
157,000 U.S. HISTORIC MARKERS
According to The Historical Marker Database, more than 157,000 markers are installed throughout the United States. Historic markers not only commemorate and preserve history, but also help to educate the public, encourage pride of place, promote tourism, and generate economic benefits; however, markers must be regularly cleaned, and many have not received care for years.
National Historic Marker Day provides an opportunity for individuals and groups to beautify their communities while bringing greater attention to local history.
“We’ve all seen that historic marker that’s been through a rough winter or experienced years of neglect,” Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation, said in a press release.
“National Historic Marker Day is the perfect opportunity to make a difference through a small gesture of community service. It’s about getting outdoors and having fun while celebrating your important local history.”
SHARE PHOTOS
All are welcome to participate in National Historic Marker Day, including families and friends, civic organizations, schools, and youth groups.
Participants are encouraged to share photos of their marker cleaning efforts on social media using #NationalHistoricMarkerDay.
Photos can also be emailed to info@wgpfoundation.org.
LOCAL POMEROY MARKERS
On Oct. 3, 2020, the Anderson Falls Heritage Society unveiled three historic roadside markers commemorating local Keeseville area history and generously funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program:
A Schuyler Island marker is located at the Port Douglass Beach on Schuyler Road, Keeseville. During the American Revolutionary War, Schuyler Island was a safe haven during the American Navy’s retreat following the battle at Valcour Island on October 11, 1776. Here the sailors made emergency repairs and General Benedict Arnold penned his report of the situation to commanding officers. After this twelve-hour respite they continued their flight from the British pursuers south on Lake Champlain.
A Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike marker is located at 373 Fairway Drive, Keeseville by the Harmony Golf Club near the hamlet of Port Kent. The 75-mile turnpike was established 1829-1832 and linked the manufacturing area in the Port Kent vicinity with the agricultural region of the St. Lawrence Valley near Hopkinton. The improved access fostered expanded rural interior development.
In front of the North Star Underground Railroad Museum located at 1131 Mace Chasm Road, Ausable Chasm, a marker commemorates the life of Herbert Estes who resided from 1885 until his death in 1916 in the stone building, which now houses the museum. He was a machinist, inventor, and mill owner. He served in the Union Army during the Civil War and kept a journal during his confinement as a prisoner of war at the infamous Salisbury Confederate Prison.
"This issue of interpretive panels is also very important," Nerska said.
"There are about seven over in front of Valcour Brewing that was done by Friends of the Old Stone Barracks. So interpretive panels are now showing up in our area, too, and they give you more of the story."
In 2022, National Historic Marker Day received an official designation from the National Day Calendar, reaffirming the public recognition that past, current and future volunteers so well deserve, while enhancing the national exposure for this wonderful community service event.
Those who would like to participate in the event are encouraged to register as volunteers via the Pomeroy Foundation website.
For a list of marker locations, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/map/ or https://www.hmdb.org/
