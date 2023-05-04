UPPER JAY — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) and Adirondack Riverwalking will host two tree planting events this spring on May 5 and 12.
Volunteers will work alongside experienced teams planting native trees and shrubs to create a robust buffer at AsRA’s most recent stream restoration project in Upper Jay.
The two groups invite the community to join them in restoring the streamside buffer on the East Branch Ausable River.
“So many of our community members value the Ausable River and want to be involved in its protection,” Carrianne Pershyn, Biodiversity Research Manager at AsRA, said.
“Hosting events like tree plantings are a great way to get people involved and show them a tangible way to help in the community and at home.”
Streamside buffers play many important roles in the health of our streams and communities. These buffers can filter pollutants from water before it enters the stream and provide structural support to stream banks. Vegetated buffer zones help reduce erosion and sedimentation, provide habitat for birds, wildlife, amphibians and fish, and store floodwaters.
“We’re lucky to have a great sponsor supporting the tree plantings,” Pershyn said.
One Tree Planted, an international environmental organization, is providing financial and logistical support for the event.
The Town of Jay has also shown their support by providing mulch for the tree plantings.
AsRA and Adirondack Riverwalking have been partners for several years, offering Riverwalking experiences during AsRA’s Guided Watershed Tour series.
“Our mission is to connect people and nature, for the greater wellbeing of both,” Helene Gibbens, with Adirondack Riverwalking, said.
“When we feel more connected with the natural world, we get involved in caring for Earth. That’s at the heart of all we do. To give back in a more lasting way, we re-focused our partnership on this tree planting program.”
These organizations have teamed up to grow a knowledgeable group of volunteers to plant trees across the watershed. These tree plantings will be more than just an event for people to help plant trees. They will provide opportunities to learn about riparian buffers, native species, different planting techniques, and proper care after planting.
The plantings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5 and 12.
Volunteers will meet at the site in Upper Jay.
For more information, visit Ausable River Association’s website: https://www.ausableriver.org/events/spring-tree-plantings.
