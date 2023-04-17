WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) is hosting a river cleanup on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
Cleanup efforts will focus on roadways and riverbanks in the Lake Placid, Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Keene communities.
AsRA invites the community to join them in restoring and protecting the beauty of the Ausable River.
“We’re grateful to see so many residents committed to keeping the river clean each year,” Madison Stroud, operations director at AsRA, said.
“The level of engagement and the thousands of pounds of trash that have been removed each year shows the value of the Ausable River to our community.”
During the winter months, trash and debris can build up along roads and the cleanup is an opportunity to restore these areas.
The West Branch portion covers the roads from Wilmington to the Ski Jumps in Lake Placid.
The East Branch portion covers roads from the hamlet of Jay to the hamlet of Keene.
“We’re lucky to have several great sponsors supporting the cleanup,” Stroud said.
One Tree Planted, an international environmental organization, is providing financial and logistical support for the event. NRS, an international outdoor equipment business with a strong regional presence, is providing lunch for all registered volunteers.
Pure ADK, a regional lifestyle brand focused on experiences in and around the Adirondack Park, is donating a framed Ausable River poster as a door prize raffle for volunteers.
Several towns have also shown their support by providing waste disposal free of charge, and providing other services that will make the event run smoothly.
“The cleanup involves the community in protecting and restoring the Ausable River and its watershed,” Liz Metzger, Asra research associate and event coordinator, said.
“Climate change, invasive species, undersized culverts, and bank erosion all present serious challenges to the watershed. Cleanup volunteers help make sure the river can better survive these challenges.”
The cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22, with registration opening at 9:30 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at the Wilmington Town Beach at Lake Everest for registration and lunch.
For more information, visit the Ausable River Association website: https://www.ausableriver.org/earth%20month%20cleanup
