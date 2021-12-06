ELIZABETHTOWN – On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital updated its visitor policy as a preventive measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The temporary change allows hospitalized patients to have one visitor between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
One support person may accompany patients in the emergency department, outpatient clinics, and health centers.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff, and community is our highest priority,” Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer, said.
“We made the decision to limit visitation in response to the continued high prevalence of COVID-19 -- above 7% community transmission -- in our region.”
Since March, 2020, ECH has implemented the following safety protocols:
• All employees arriving for work are screened with health questions and a temperature check.
• All arriving patients are screened upon entry. Patients with symptoms or suspected exposure to a COVID-positive case are treated in dedicated rooms.
• Strictly following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines on personal protective equipment. All employees are required to wear masks.
• Enhanced cleaning protocols, including frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces.
Special considerations for pediatric patients, end of life care patients, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability are included in the updated visitor policy.
The temporary visitor restriction will be reassessed in the coming weeks to determine when it will be appropriate to return to limited visitation.
