MALONE – UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center presents “The Power of Prevention” on Wednesday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with primary care provider Sarah Moore, PA. The online event will be held via Zoom.
The program will feature Moore, a member of Alice Hyde’s Primary Care team and a Physician Assistant with five years of experience caring for North Country communities, speaking about the importance of preventative cancer screenings such as Mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears, prostate exams, and more, as well as related conditions.
Moore, like other health care providers across the country, says she is concerned about the number of Americans who had delayed health care visits amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and wants to connect with North Country residents about the importance of getting treatment for health conditions, emergent medical issues, and preventative screenings that can identify both chronic conditions and urgent medical needs.
“We know many, many people have put off their care during the public health emergency, both here in the North Country and throughout the United States,” Moore said.
“As a provider I feel it’s important for me to reach out and have conversations with people in our communities about their care and the positive impact screenings for cancer and related conditions can have on their health, wellness and quality of life.”
Visit https://www.alicehyde.com/Events/Detail/1531 for information about joining the live, free event.
Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications Department at (518) 481-2248.
Virtual Town Hall higlhlights importance of preventative Screenings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.