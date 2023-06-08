PLATTSBURGH — “The one who hopes for everything, obtains everything.” — Venerable Bruno Lanteri.
Plattsburgh resident Mary Beth Bracy scribbled down similar inspirational quotes by the founder of the The Oblates of the Virgin Mary when she went on an August 2022 silent retreat at St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton, Mass.
“The reason I chose that location for a retreat is because through my job, I had read a book called ‘Struggles in the Spiritual Life” by a priest named Fr. Timothy Gallagher, OMV,” she said.
“I thought the book was so helpful. I have to read over 100 books a year for my job easily, and my reaction was if I had this book when I was younger my life would have been so much easier.”
FRIENDSHIP GROUPS
Going online, Bracy realized Gallagher’s Order was at St. Joseph’s.
“I said this is where I want to make my retreat,” she said.
“When I was there, it was just a really transformative experience. I was there for eight days. I had talked with a priest there, and he had shared that in the history of their Order, the founder of their Order, had found something called Friendship Groups. That was around the turn of the 18th century.”
Bracy was really impressed and inspired by Lanteri.
“They had pictures of him in different places of the Retreat house and quotes from him. and I thought they were so powerful that when I had a chance sometimes I would scribble down the quotes. I said ‘This will help me later on.’ I would really describe their founder, Ven. Bruno Lanteri as the Saint of Encouragement. I think that so many people today are discouraged. It just struck me as such an amazing message that the world needed to hear.”
Bracy left her retreat thinking Friendship Groups were needed again.
“A priest had said they had thought about starting them, and they would like to start them, maybe, some day,” she said.
“At the end of retreat when I went to leave, I talked to another lady who was there. She asked me if we could exchange contact information because she said she could see that we kind of have a similar spirituality. She said it’s so hard to find like-minded friends.”
That interaction reaffirmed for Bracy the timing was right for Friendship Groups.
“The next morning I was praying the Liturgy of the Hours as I do in the mornings,” she said.
“It kind of struck me that this particular Order has this charism for the Friendship Groups and that the company I work for, Sophia Press, has the literature that could go along perfectly with the Friendship Groups. So, why couldn’t we collaborate together and make this a reality?”
HISTORY
Historically, the Friendship Groups were founded to help people awaken courage in the times of struggle.
“Ven. Lanteri’s mentor really believed that the printed word is transformative both for individuals and also for cultures. So he thought how giving someone a quality spiritual book could positively change the course of their life.”
When the first Friendship Groups were established in 1780, it was mixture of men and women, both laity and clergy.
“Which was kind of revolutionary at the time,” she said.
“They would spend time in daily meditation and spiritual reading. They were a close-knit group of friends that supported each other on their spiritual journey, and then they would share quality Catholic literature with others as well. The spiritual foundation for the groups is ‘The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola,’ which has been a classic for centuries.”
HELD OVER ZOOM
Bracy talked to her Sophia Press supervisor who told her to feel free to explore the collaboration.
“I did talk to the Oblates, and over the course of several months we kind of came up with the format for the Friendship Groups. So our first meeting will be on June 15. It’s via Zoom, so anybody anywhere can attend at 7 p.m. ET.”
Fr. Bill Brown, OMV will briefly talk about the history of Friendship Groups and provide an overview of Fr. Timothy Gallagher, OMV’s popular book “Overcoming Spiritual Discouragement.”
All are invited to join, read this book, and ask questions.
MONTHLY MEETINGS PLANNED
Fr. Brown is the Executive Director for Mission for the Oblates of the Virgin Mary. He has served as a spiritual director for more than 27 years and leads the online Servant Leadership Program for the Oblates.
He is also director of the Venerable Bruno Guild, a growing group of friends of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary that works toward the canonization of Venerable Bruno Lanteri.
Monthly meetings will follow with opportunities to read other life-changing literature through November and, based on the response, the Friendship Group may continue into the future.
An Oblate priest will present at each meeting and answer participants’ questions. Discussion questions will be sent out prior to the meeting to help members further glean from the experience.
“We have a lot of people from the Champlain Valley signed up to come, so I’m very excited about that,” Bracy said.
“But, there are people from other states and other countries that will be there, too.”
