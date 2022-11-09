ALBANY — “Aging My Way” was the theme of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration held recently.
NYSOFA honored 94 older adults for their volunteerism in every region of the state.
The Nov. 4 program is available to watch on YouTube (See Link).
NYSOFA and guests recognize the exceptional talents and generosity of older adults nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based area agencies on aging, according to a press release.
TRI-COUNTY RECIPIENTS
“The Clinton County Office for the Aging recognizes the value and commitment of our community volunteers,” Darleen Collins, director, said.
“Volunteers support numerous programs throughout our county, spending countless hours, providing millions of dollars’ worth of service to help their friends, neighbors, and communities. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Barbara Thomas and Eleanor Reynolds, as well as all the volunteers that make such a huge difference in our community.”
“We are so proud of Barb and the impact she has had on our program and the residents in her facility,” Amy Gehrig, New York State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Coordinator, Clinton/Essex/Franklin Counties, North Country Center for Independence (NCCI), said.
“From day 1, she has hit the ground running and touched many residents’ lives enhancing their quality of life. She is an amazing advocate and we are happy she chose to be a volunteer in our program.”
The Essex County Office for the Aging nominated awardees Kathleen Deguilme and Carol Haber.
“Essex County is very fortunate to have a large pool of older adults that volunteer countless hours in their community,” Krissy Leerkes, director, said.
“Regardless of where they are volunteering, their commitment does not go unnoticed. Volunteers are truly the backbone to our neighborhoods. Both Carol and Kathleen are being recognized at the state level for their level of volunteerism.
“Their passion for where they volunteer truly shows in the amount of hours that they have volunteered. Essex County Office for the Aging is always looking for older adults to volunteer for our medical transportation program.
“If anyone is interested in learning more about this opportunity to give back to their peers, please do not hesitate to contact me at 518-873-3695.”
In Franklin County, Lewis “Arnie” Bell and Floyd Bingham were recognized.
“The Franklin County Office for the Aging relies heavily on volunteers, many of whom are older adults themselves,” Michelle Breen, director, said.
“Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, volunteers have selflessly dedicated their time to insuring older adults were cared for and their needs met.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our devoted volunteers who help give our older adults the opportunity to safely age in place. Franklin County Office for the Aging is pleased to join the New York State Office for the Aging in recognizing and honoring two volunteers, Lewis ‘Arnie’ Bell and Floyd Bingham, for this year’s Older New Yorker’s Day.
“Both Arnie and Floyd have dedicated their lives to helping those within their communities. Both Arnie and Floyd truly deserve this wonderful recognition of their volunteer service.”
BY THE NUMBERS
As a group, older New Yorkers age 55 and over contribute more than 495 million hours of volunteer service each year at an economic value of $13.8 billion.
The 94 volunteers recognized during NYSOFA’s 2022 Older New Yorkers’ Day program live in 55 counties. Collectively, they represent 5,500 years of life experience and have volunteered for a combined 2,568 years of service.
“The word ‘volunteer’ cannot capture fully the accomplishments of this group of incredible individuals,” NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said.
“Older adults impress us all with their commitment to a greater good and a greater cause. You tell the real story of what’s good about people, what’s good about New York. Through your deeds and actions, time and again, you show us how valuable you all are to those you touch, to those you serve, to the families and communities and lives you make better.”
Olsen also emphasized that the example set by these 94 volunteers is vital to overcoming ageist stereotypes that one-dimensionally cast older adults as frail or a burden on society – “a misnomer to say the least,” he said.
“Individuals of all ages sometimes need assistance, but older adults as a whole consider themselves healthy, remain active and engaged and are a very important part of the local, regional, state and national economies as well as the ability of community organizations to operate. Further, they give a tremendous amount of their time to hundreds of civic groups and organizations that are critical in delivering direct services and supporting local agencies.”
NYSOFA’s Older New Yorkers’ Day award program book includes profiles of all awardees. It describes the many ways that each awardee uniquely contributes through civic organizations, charities, in schools or libraries, on behalf of health and human services organizations or other non-profits, through acts of kindness to their friends and neighbors of all ages, and so much more.
