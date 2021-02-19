Virtual Evangelization

OGDENSBURG – Marika Donders spends less time these days wandering around the more than 12,000 sq. miles of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
For her, everything has been different since COVID-19 shut everything down.
FINDING NEW PEOPLE
“We basically pivoted to do everything virtual workshops, virtual meetings and virtual everything,” the director of the New Evangelization said.
“In a sense that has been very interesting just because not only are we able to have these workshops and have people participate, but what I'm finding is that we are getting different people to participate.”
The Office of Evangelization still attracts some of the same people that used to come to in-person workshops and in-person education offerings.
“But what we are also finding is that people are coming out because they can do it from the comfort of their home,” she said.
“They don't have to go anywhere. They don't have to travel. They don't have to deal with snow. They don't have to worry about providing childcare for their kids for them to be able to go and participate. The kids can be upstairs playing and be perfectly safe.”
BIG QUESTIONS
Her office is immersed in quite a few workshops, mostly dealing with various examples of evangelization.
“What I'm working on right now is a program called 'The Search,'” Donders said.
“It's basically looking at the big questions in life.”
Why are we here? What is my purpose? Is there a God? What's the big deal with the Bible?
“Big questions,” she said.
“It's really aimed at people who have never really considered faith or people who are sort of on the edge and like wondering what's this church stuff all about. It's really, really well produced.”
GETTING PEOPLE TO TALK
Each of the seven, half-hour episodes are screened via Zoom, and then participants break out into small groups to discuss it.
“What I'm finding is that people really want to talk about their faith, and need some opportunity,” she said.
“We've always been very good about us teaching stuff, sort of people passively receiving information.
“What Zoom and these virtual workshops have allowed is for people to actually talk.”
Donders likens it to sitting around a coffee table and just sharing.
“We've seen this video, this is what I get out of it or I don't understand this,” she said.
“They can ask questions, and they also can try to put their faith into words. That's hard to do. It's not concrete. It's not like this happened to me and therefore...
“It's very hard sometimes to put the spiritual pieces of our lives and put words to them. It's gives them an opportunity to share and talk and to find words. By talking about it, even make sense to themselves.”
THE CHOSEN
A similar workshop centers around a crowd-sourced video series called “The Chosen.”
“It's a television program, and it's basically a series on Jesus' life,” she said.
“The first season is out, and the second season, I think, is paid for and they're working on the third season. People actually donate money watching it. It's really quite good.”
The Office of Evangelization advertises its programming through the diocesan newsletter eNotes and the North Country Catholic.
“There's an online registration form through the diocese, and people register,” she said.
“We send them out the link, and they come in. There's no link right now because we're done with registration.”
“The 99” is also delivered via Zoom.
“That's purely more of an evangelization,” Donders said.
“How do you evangelize? What can parishes do to connect with people. It's based on the story that Jesus has 100 sheep.
“The 99, he leaves behind and goes looking for the one. What can people in the pews do to find the one to help to bring the lost sheep? That's the back basic premise to the series.”
NOW SNOW DELAYS
The office's online options expands its offerings.
“There's actually advantages because normally in the winter we would not be doing anything because nobody wants to travel anywhere,” Donders said.
“We get totally canceled by snow half the time. Now, it's like they are coming from the comfort of their own home. I'm doing it from the comfort of my own home. It doesn't cost any gas. Nobody has to go anywhere. You don't have to worry about canceling because of weather.”
The Diocese of Ogdensburg stretches from Champlain to Lake Ontario and encompasses all of the Adirondacks.
JUST DIFFERENT
Before COVID if Donders did a workshop in Tupper Lake, it was a two-hour drive each way plus two hours of presenting.
“It's different," she said.
"It's not better. It's not worse. It's just different. It has some positives. Ideally, you want to meet in person just because of the personal contact. It's not bad. It's actually been very interesting. Like I said, we're getting people that we didn't get before.
"People are coming who wouldn't be able to come before. I miss being in person, but it's the next best thing.”
For more information, go to: www.rcdony.org/evangelization
