PLATTSBURGH - Breastfeeding women and their families are invited to participate in The Big Latch On planned for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
The event, sponsored by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) Alice T. Miner Women and Children Center (WCC) will be held virtually by mobile device or computer on Zoom.
Each year, groups of breastfeeding women across the globe come together to nurse their child for one full minute at an established time and be counted by designated witnesses.
To be counted, the child must be latched on for a full minute. The event originated in New Zealand and was started by the Women's Health Action in 2005 as part of World Breastfeeding Week.
The Plattsburgh Big Latch On is held annually as part of this world-wide effort to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies. Any breastfeeding and breast milk fed families are welcome to participate.
Moms can register online by going to:
https://biglatchon.org/apps/location-detail/?location_id=3993, and clicking on “Participate.”
A Zoom link for the event will be provided to participants at a later date by email.
The event is free and supported by the Clinton County Health Department and WIC Program.
For more information, contact Gloria Garami, RN, IBCLC from the Women and Children’s Center Lactation Clinic at (518) 562-7142.
