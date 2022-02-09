PORT HENRY — It’s cold, the ice on Lake Champlain is thick, and the Moriah Snowmobile Club is preparing to host the inaugural Northern New York Vintage Snowmobile Racing event here.
The classic sled races are slated to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay.
The three-eighth mile long oval track has been prepared just off the shore of Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Town Campground, and organizer Joel Zelinsky says he’s getting excited.
“The track is looking great,” he said. “Our thanks to Manfred Construction and Jim McKiernan for doing it while freezing. We’ve asked the ice fishermen to please not drill holes in it.”
ANYTHING BEFORE 1992
Vintage snowmobiles are smaller and less powerful than modern machines, and are lots of fun to operate, Zelinsky said.
“Anything before 1992 is vintage,” he said. “People are trying to find them and restore them. I’ve spent a lot of time on old vintage snowmobiles.”
Race registration begins at 8 a.m., cost is $10 a sled, and the races will get underway by 11 a.m., he said.
“It moves right along when it starts,” Zelinsky said. “I hope we can pull in new racers this way. There’s a lot of people that want to do it.”
FUTURE PLANS
The preliminary heats will be three laps each, and main races are five laps, he said.
“I’d like to turn it into a two-day event next year,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. There used to be a (Port Henry) snow carnival every year with races. Then it all went away.”
The Port Henry Winter Festival was discontinued in the 1980s after the lake stopped freezing every year.
BACK TO DAYS OF YORE
Moriah Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alix Wojewodzic said she’s been promoting the races and is planning to attend.
“This kind of winter event is exactly what we need in Port Henry and Moriah,” she said. “People will come from all around for this. I see us getting back to days of yore with these races.”
SNOWMOBILE TRAILS
Zelinsky said there are now snowmobile trails running from Willsboro to Port Henry and from Crown Point to Ticonderoga. The Moriah Snowmobile Club has a groomer machine that maintains some of the trails.
“I want people to show up and get a fan base,” he said. “The groomers the club has are expensive and we need to raise money.”
The Moriah Snowmobile Club has about 100 members, he said, and there are other snowmachine groups in the area, including Adirondack Trailriders in Ticonderoga.
“It’s a popular sport,” Zelinsky said. “We’re trying to generate interest, both for riders and spectators.”
Food and merchandise will be sold at the races, he said. Admission will be charged.
