PORT HENRY — The Moriah Snowmobile Club’s first Northern New York Vintage Snowmobile Races took place Saturday off the Port Henry Beach on Lake Champlain, to the relief of many who helped organize it over the past year.
The three-eighth-mile-long oval track was originally supposed to be at Bulwagga Bay nearby, but due to rainy weather, it got flooded out and had to be moved to Port Henry Beach just one week before the event was scheduled to take place.
Races were sanctioned and administrated by the NNYVSR (Northern New York Vintage Snowmobile Races) group.
WEATHER IS KEY
Moriah Snowmobile Club Vice President Joel Zelinsky, who had the idea to organize the race, said he was determined to make sure it continued as planned.
“The weather is key. Thursday we came down here, there was a couple inches of water on the whole area, and they said ‘there’s no way we’re going to have a race,’ but I said ‘there’s no way we’re not going to do it,’” Zelinsky said.
“The next morning the water froze. Then we were like, ‘we need snow banks for the insurance, now we need a snowstorm.’ And then we got a snowstorm — so, we got lucky.”
ECHOES OF THE ‘80S
Zelinsky estimated the crowd at the races at about 700 spectators and racers. There were 15 racing classes, with preliminary heats three laps each and main races of five laps. The vintage sleds used had to be manufactured pre-1992.
Zelinsky said when he joined the snowmobiling club, he wanted to bring races back to Port Henry like it used to be when he was younger, and the Port Henry Winter Festival featured snowmobile races. The festival was discontinued in the 1980s.
“They didn’t do anything like this around here anymore. We used to have races all the time, and so when I joined the club, I said ‘let’s try to get a race here,’ and we made it happen,” he said.
“It was definitely a team effort, and it’s been a lot of work since day one. I’m happy it’s the last day, because now I can just focus on racing, then go home and sleep. I haven’t slept in about a week.”
Aaron Scalzo, who coordinates the trails for the snowmobiling club, said the location change actually worked out better for the races.
“Last week, with all that rain, they were definitely nervous, but once they came over and saw it’d be good here, it worked out for the best, because most people could watch right on shore here,” Scalzo said.
FUTURE PLANS
The club plans to make the race an annual event at Port Henry Beach, if the weather allows it, in hopes of drawing more people to the North Country area and possibly more members into their club.
Club President Chris Feith was excited to see the big turnout of spectators, and said they have already discussed plans for next year’s race.
“This is our first event, so next year will be even better, because we’ll be better organized,” Feith said.
“But this is pretty good for our first year. We’re already talking about doing two races, but like Joel explained, the weather is a big deal.”
Zelinsky said next year the race may be scheduled differently so temperatures are colder.
“We may try to get it earlier, end of January or beginning of February.”
One spectator, Darrell Hale, said being from Virginia, he had never gotten to experience a snowmobile race.
“We don’t really do snowmobiles down in Virginia. Coming up here, it’s kind of a whole new activity for me so far. I like it though, it’s been a blast, and it’s very loud, almost like being in a race car. It’s a fun, new experience,” Hale said.
“Where else are you going to see something like this?”
— Contributing Writer Lohr McKinstry added to this report.
