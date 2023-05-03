PLATTSBURGH — Vincent Abrams was found guilty by a jury for the murder of Melissa Myers last year.
Abrams, 45, was charged with Myers' death five days after she was found dead on the floor of her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 4, 2022 in the City of Plattsburgh.
She died of multiple stab wounds.
The jury rendered its verdict Wednesday in Clinton County Court before Judge William Favreau shortly before noon after about five hours of deliberations, which started Tuesday afternoon.
Abrams was in court for the verdict standing next to his defense attorney Greg LaDuke. He did not react when the verdict was read.
"We are relieved and very happy and overjoyed that he is getting what he deserves," Myers' sister, Crystal Myers, said following the verdict.
In seven days of testimony, the jury heard how the night of June 3, 2022, there were several people, including Abrams, at Melissa Myers' apartment doing drugs and hanging out.
At one point later in the evening, Myers asked everyone to leave because she was expecting a visit from her "plug," which is a drug supplier, from New York City.
Everyone left the apartment and District Attorney Andrew Wylie laid out a case where each one was cleared with an alibi except Abrams. In interviews with police, Abrams said he did go back to Myers' apartment and she let him in.
At first though, he said that he went to her apartment and heard someone say, "shut up," and he ran.
Abrams told police in interviews that he did not kill Myers and that he had special affection for her because she shared the astrological sign of Leo with him.
In his closing statement, Wylie wondered why Abrams did not rush in to help Myers, his so-called Leo buddy, if he thought she was in trouble.
LaDuke said the door to the apartment was open, Abrams went in, saw the body and got scared, which is a sign of panic and not murder.
Video from various cameras in the area showed Abrams running through the neighborhood near 97 Boynton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. carrying a long object and a bag of some sort.
A taxi driver sent to 97 Boynton Ave. said he saw a Black man run down the stairs of the apartment and head off towards North Catherine Street around 1:30 a.m. The taxi driver said the man was carrying an item of some length.
Police later discovered several items of evidence including Myers' Michael Kors purse, two knives, a waxine baggy with the initials SRT (Myers' sign), a portion of a pack of Newport cigarettes (Myers' smoked Newports) and the vacuum cleaner.
Those items were found behind Lucenda Storage off Sailly Avenue, an area where Abrams was seen on video in the early morning hours of June 4.
City Police were joined by State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies in investigating the case last summer.
The jury found Abrams guilty of all four charges he faced: First-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
More on this story will be reported later.
