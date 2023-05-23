CHAMPLAIN — The New York State LTAP Center — Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP-CLRP) has awarded the Village of Champlain as one of the winners in the 2023 Work Zone Equipment Package Competition.
This award is funded by a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Work Zone Safety Equipment is awarded to agencies who are in need of replacement equipment due to unforeseen circumstances.
The equipment includes cones, safety vests, work zone signs, and stop-slow paddles for setting up a proper work zone. These materials help keep highway and Department of Public Work’s crews safe when working out on the road.
“We know that many agencies have difficulty getting work zone equipment, especially when it’s stolen or damaged due to circumstances beyond their control. Good work zone signs protect the workers, improve communication with the public, and make the work more efficient by allowing it to be done faster,” NYS LTAP Center — Cornell Local Roads Program Director, David Orr, PE, said.
The NYSLTAP-CLRP Work Zone Equipment Competition is for NYS highway and public works departments that have lost, damaged, or are in need of work zone equipment.
This year’s grant, from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, allows the NYSLTAP–CLRP to purchase 28 work zone packages containing vests, hard hats, whistles, stop-slow paddles, roll up signs, sign stands, and cones. Each work zone package comes to just over $1,900.
Five additional agencies will obtain a set of safety vests, stop-slow paddles and whistles for their flaggers.
The NYS LTAP Center — Cornell Local Roads Program provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across New York State.
