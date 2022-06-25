DANNEMORA — Using last year’s 120th Anniversary celebration as a blueprint, the Village of Dannemora’s Beautification Committee has created the first inaugural “Village Fest.”
From Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17, residents from all over, and of any age, will be invited to take part in the many Mardi Gras-themed activities and events happening around the village.
Shaun Akin, lead coordinator for the Village Beautification Committee, said they took what worked at last year’s celebration and improved upon it this year.
“When we looked at Village Fest, we knew we wanted something a little different for us in the Dannemora area and the surrounding areas,” Akin said.
“We’ve added a lot more layers, which makes it our ‘bigger and better event.’”
For Thursday only, and new this year, there will be an on-site dog groomer, and a pet adoption and shelter collection event at the Community Center at 40 Emmons St — where the majority of the festivities will take place.
“Not only are we giving an animal a new home, we’re also doing a shelter collection. So items that are gently used, or new, sometimes people have extra dog food that they don’t need, maybe a kennel or anything like that,” Akin said.
There is even more in store on Friday, starting with a blood drive being held at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday’s activities will also feature “Movie Night Under the Stars” at 6 p.m. at the gazebo on Cook Street. Giveaways, food trucks and bench dedications will take place before the “Princess & the Frog” movie begins at dusk.
“We have a big 26-foot screen. We don’t just show the movie, we give the experience (too),” Akin said.
“We have a ticket booth, we have cotton candy, we have popcorn. We try to make it a really unique experience for the kiddos and parents.”
Akin said they also received a donation of 200 free bike helmets from Safe Kids Adirondack and the Foundation of CVPH-David Reuter Free Helmet Fund to give away that night.
There will also be a basket raffle at the Fest, which the Village Beautification Committee will be accepting donations for until July 1. For those interested in donating, contact VBCdannemora@gmail.com.
Applicants for the parade, set to begin at noon, Sunday, July 17, are due at that July 1, deadline as well.
To finish out the weekend, the festivities continue with the village-wide garage sale, a craft and vendor show, live entertainment, fireworks and the much-anticipated parade.
Akin said out of all the events at last year’s anniversary celebration, the parade was the most well-received.
“We’ve always had parades here up until about 20 years ago, and it just stopped. We don’t know what happened. Last year was the first time we did a parade that was specific around the Village of Dannemora, and that was what stuck with people the most,” he said.
“All the smiles that went through the parade, and all the excitement…those were our payments.”
