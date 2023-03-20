DANNEMORA — Voters in villages in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties will head to the polls today to select their local leaders.
While there are elections in all villages except Saranac Lake, there is only one contested race, and that is the race for mayor in Dannemora in Clinton County.
CLINTON COUNTY
Eric Jarvis and Shaun Akin are squaring off in the Dannemora mayoral race for a four-year term.
Also in Dannemora, there are races for two trustee seats, both four-year terms.
Seeking the two trustee posts unopposed are incumbent Michael Bennett, For A Better Village Party, and Laurie Cross, Cultivating A Community Party.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at village offices.
Elsewhere in Clinton County, the Village of Rouses Point has two Village Board of Trustees seats, for two year terms, being sought unopposed by incumbent Dale Menard, Peoples Party, and Nicholas Southwick, Citizens Union Party.
The Rouses Point election is noon to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center’s Halstead Hall, 39 Lake St. in Rouses Point.
For the Village of Champlain, mayor for a two year term and two trustee posts for two year terms are on the ballot.
Janet McFetridge, Champlain Connected Party, is running for mayor, and the trustee posts are being sought by Nicole Molinski, Champlain Citizens United Party, and Kim Trombley, Community Union Party. All are unopposed.
Voting is noon to 9 p.m. at Champlain village offices.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
In Franklin County, this is an off-year for elections in the Village of Saranac Lake and no offices are up.
The Village of Burke has one village trustee position up for a two year term. The only candidate is incumbent trustee Greg Perrigo, Republican Party.
Voting in Burke is from noon to 8 p.m. at the Burke fire station.
In the Village of Brushton, Justin Stickney is running for reelection as an independent for village trustee. He is the only candidate on the ballot.
In the Village of Chateaugay, Matthew Clarke, Unity Party, is running unopposed for reelection as mayor for a two year term.
Two trustee posts are up for two year terms, and Donna LaBombard, Rural Adirondack Party, and David Roach, Citizen Party, are seeking those. A third trustee seat is for an unexpired one year term, and Courtney Leonard, Freedom Party, is running for that post. All are unopposed.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Chateaugay village offices.
ESSEX COUNTY
In Essex County, the Village of Lake Placid has two trustee seats for two year terms on the ballot. Running unopposed are incumbent Katie Brennan on the Lake Placid Together Party line and Andrew W. Quinn on the Integrity Party.
The Lake Placid village election is at the North Elba Town Hall on Main Street, Lake Placid from noon to 9 p.m.
