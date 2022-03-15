ROUSES POINT — Today, many villages in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties will open their polls for annual elections of mayors and village board trustees.
In Clinton County, the Village of Rouses Point mayor’s race has incumbent Jedidiah “Jed” Thone seeking reelection for a two year term on the Modernization Party against challenger John LaBonte on the Unity Party.
Two Village Board of Trustees seats, for two year terms, are being sought by incumbents Brian Pelkey on the Moving Forward Party, and Benjamin Arno, Peoples Party, against challengers Nick Southwick, Citizens Union Party, and Scott Richner, Pratt Street Party.
The Rouses Point election is noon to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center’s Halstead Hall, 39 Lake St. in Rouses Point.
For the Village of Champlain, two trustee posts for two-year terms are on the ballot and incumbents Charles Conner and Joel Herzog are running unopposed as independents.
Voting is noon to 9 p.m. at Champlain village offices.
In Franklin County, Saranac Lake has three mayoral candidates, running for a four year term to replace Clyde Rabideau, who is not seeking reelection: Jeremy Evans (Independent), Melinda Little (Democrat) and Jimmy Williams (Republican-Independent).
The village also has two available four-year term trustee seats on the Village Board, and incumbent Kelly Brunette (Democrat-Independent) and Matt Scollin (Independent) and Susan Waters (Democrat) are running for those.
The election is noon to 9 p.m. at Harrietstown Town Hall auditorium in Saranac Lake.
The Village of Burke has incumbent Mayor Craig Dumas and Trustee Gary Lewis seeking reelection unopposed for two-year terms as independents.
Voting in Burke is from noon to 8 p.m. at the Burke fire station.
In the Village of Chateaugay, incumbent trustees Valerie Dalton and Elizabeth Trombley Couillard are running unopposed as independents for new two year terms.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Chateaugay village offices.
In Essex County, the Village of Lake Placid has no elected offices up, but the election has two questions on the ballot to decide whether cannabis will be allowed to be sold in Lake Placid and whether on-site cannabis consumption establishments can be established.
The first question is: “Shall the village of Lake Placid opt out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries from locating and operating within the boundaries of the village of Lake Placid?”
The next is: “Shall the village of Lake Placid opt out of allowing on-site cannabis consumption establishments from locating and operating within the boundaries of the village of Lake Placid?”
The state law that legalized cannabis allowed local governments to opt out of retail sale and use for the substance, and the Village Board did so in December. Voting “no” to the questions will override those decisions.
The Lake Placid village election is at the North Elba Town Hall on Main Street, Lake Placid from noon to 9 p.m.
