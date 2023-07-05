PLATTSBURGH — Grammy nominated and award winning Victor Wainwright will be making a stop in Plattsburgh for his latest tour to play at Olive Ridley’s.
The show will take place Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Olive Ridley’s Restaurant at 37 Court St. in the City of Plattsburgh.
Tickets are $22 and available for purchase at plattsburghbluesandjazz.com/buy-tickets/victor-wainwright
“Looking forward to being back in Plattsburgh again,” Wainwright, blues and roots singer-songwriter and pianist, said.
“I’m excited to see my friends and family. I have a lot of friends in the area who I consider my family.”
The show will feature Wainwright on piano, Terrence Grayson on bass and Pat Harrington on guitar.
Wainwright says the show will be reminiscent of his earlier performance that garnered him popularity.
“It will be like a piano-bar show,” he said.
“Similar to what I started my career with. A little more intimate and personal.”
The Savannah, Ga. native has won several awards throughout his career in blues and roots music. In 2018, Victor Wainwright and The Train was nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”
“I woke up to so many calls and texts, I had no idea what was happening,” Wainwright said.
“It was fun, I brought my mom with me and the band was there, it was at the Staples Center. We realized it was a career turning point and I think that’s when we started taking it more seriously.”
Wainwright is looking forward to seeing fans of the music enjoying themselves with their friends and family.
“I love seeing families enjoying the blues and roots,” He said
“I see young people and older people in the crowds. When I used to play at bars there would be no family groups there, but now that we play blues festivals and theater venues, I see more of them.”
The current tour will have select Livestream dates along with the scheduled in-person venues.
“If you haven’t been to a show like this you should come check it out. It’s going to be a great show,” Wainwright said.
“I’ll be sitting in everyone’s living room this weekend. I like to say I’m bringing a little southern hospitality to Plattsburgh.”
