ALBANY — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and New York State Division of Veterans’ Services have partnered with GetSetUp — a peer-to-peer online learning community for older adults aged 50 and over — to offer a new series of classes in January and February specifically on Veterans’ benefits.
These newly announced offerings build on NYSOFA’s collaboration with the Association on Aging in New York (Aging-NY) and GetSetUp to address social isolation by providing training on the use of standard devices, online and lifelong learning, and efforts to combat social isolation. Partnership programming will be offered to older adults through the state’s network of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and aging services partners.
The new series for Veterans will address myths surrounding Veterans’ benefits, opening doors for Veterans and military families to receive benefits, programs, services, and resources that are available to them by virtue of their service. Click here to access the series, which is available to New Yorkers at no charge using the partner coupon code NYSTATE at login.
COURSE TOPICS
The courses include the following topics:
January 7: MythBusters! Getting rid of the mythology that has prevented you from getting the Veterans’ benefits that you rightfully earned.
January 14: Disability Compensation: How to receive fair compensation for any injuries or illnesses that you received in military service.
January 21: VA Health Care: Making your connections with healthcare services from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
January 28: Character of Discharge Cases: Righting historical injustices for Veterans regarding the character of discharge.
February 4: Focusing on the Family: Benefits, services, and resources for the immediate family members of Veterans.
MULTI-PRONGED EFFORT
NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York — which represents New York’s 59 AAAs — first teamed up with GetSetUp in May of 2021 as part of a multi-pronged effort to address social isolation in the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the partnership has connected 54,000 older adults to interactive online classes that help promote physical, mental, and social health.
The platform offers more than 2,000 courses/classes and a growing schedule of more than 500 live classes and social programs weekly including: how to use technological devices, exercise and fitness classes, healthy cooking, coping with stress, book clubs, gardening, travel, and more.
All older adults aged 50 and over in New York State can access the complete schedule of courses by visiting NYSOFA’s GetSetUp Learning Channel and using the partner coupon code NYSTATE.
EASY SIGN-UP
A new referral feature has been added to the platform, allowing a friend or caregiver to easily sign up a friend remotely to try GetSetUp courses.
To do so, visit www.getsetupfriend.com, select “booking for someone else,” enter an e-mail address or phone number, and create an account using the NYSTATE partnership code. The referral process is a great way to help an older adult relative, friend or neighbor get connected with the platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.