MALONE — A new Veterans Memorial Garden is one of the features of the Sgt. Carlton A. Clark Veterans Center in development by Homeward Bound Adirondacks (HBA) on a 105 acre site south of Malone along NYS Route 30.
HBA is a veteran’s service organization based in Saranac Lake, according to a press release.
Since its founding, HBA has provided healing retreats for veterans and their families, free of charge.
With its recent purchase of the site near Malone, HBA will be creating a restorative retreat center complete with a lodge and cabins that will accommodate up to 20 people.
The project will feature a commercial kitchen and a great room for dining, meetings and assemblies.
FLAGPOLE CENTERPIECE
The Memorial Garden’s flagpole centerpiece is constant reminder of the bravery and sacrifices of service members on behalf of the nation.
This peaceful and beautiful tribute will greet retreat participants and visitors soon after they pass through the gates of the property.
The flagpole and its surrounding landscape were generously donated by the Kirk LaVigne family in honor of the 17 members of their family who have served the nation.
Denis LaVigne, Kirk’s father, served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1974.
“My father is a veteran, and he wanted to do something for his relatives at the graveyard in Tupper Lake,” Kirk said.
“The graveyard isn’t kept up like it should be, and he was kind of depressed about it. I told him, I said, ‘Well, let’s just do a flagpole. I said how many of our uncles and family members have been in the service?’
“He said, ‘All of them.’ I said well, what better way to honor everybody than by putting the centerpiece at Homeward Bound in honor of our relatives.”
BUILDING FUND
Custom engraved paver stones will be installed to honor and celebrate the sacrifices of these and other veterans.
Each paver stone will be sold for $75 and all proceeds will go to HBA’s building fund.
“Homeward Bound was looking for people to donate to the new site,” Kirk said.
“They are going to be building some cabins and a lodge, and they were looking for someone to donate for the flagpole, and I said that we would do that, and they were very honored.”
Anyone wishing to purchase an engraved paver stone to honor a veteran may do so by contacting Wanda Murtagh-Dorchak at 518-483-6272, Andrea Stewart at 518-521-8156 or Kirk Lavigne at 518-480-1589 or by contacting any other member of the HBA Board.
Paver stones can also be purchased by visiting the HBA website at www.homewardboundadirondacks.org.
