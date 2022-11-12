KEENE — Amid the majestic backdrop of the Adirondack Mountains, American Legion Keene/Marcy Post 1312 sponsored the community’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Keene Veterans Monument Park.
In his opening comments Tom Both, a Veteran and former Keene Town Supervisor, indicated the event was not just to celebrate but to honor those who served.
Rev. Jennifer Deming spoke of the many conflicts since Vietnam which for the most part were and are in the Middle East. “We don’t know if these will cease, but we must do our part to promote peace. Ultimately you are sovereign as your love shines forever.”
Current Keene Town Supervisor Joe Wilson complimented the Veterans not only for their service to the country, but also the community such as the creation of the Keene Veterans Monument Park.”This park is a small sacrifice compared to what Veterans have given, but it is a special spot.”
Rev. Suzie Allen gave the Benediction and Reflection. Rev. Allen spoke of visiting the monument park and reading the names; some of whom are familiar and others she doesn’t know. “It is our privilege to remember them all. We are people of hope that someday will come that we will have peace.”
Larry House spoke on behalf of the American Legion and reminded those in attendance that Veterans had left their civilian lives to preserve America’s heritage and for justice against evil.
Amy and Pete Nelson not only sang the “Star Spangled Banner,” but lent their voices to a poignant song, “Til the Last Shot is Fired”.
The program concluded with the Legion firing a salute and Lynn DeWalt playing “Taps”.
