SARANAC LAKE — Homeward Bound Adirondacks has been awarded a $75,000 grant to support suicide prevention services for local veterans and their families.
The Department of Veteran Affairs made the announcement September 19, funding is provided through the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program authorized through the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
According to the Veterans Administration, it is continuing its mission of preventing veteran suicides by partnering with community organizations across the country.
HBA is one of 80 awardees nationwide.
“We are committed to making a difference in the lives of Veterans in our communities,” Mark Moeller, chair of the HBA Board of Directors, said.
“I am proud of our team’s vision for improving our community and excited to see the outcomes that will result from this grant funding.”
According to their website, Homeward Bound Adirondacks is a community-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in Saranac Lake, formed in 2010, HBA provides services for veterans who may be suffering with mental illness or in need of other assistance.
