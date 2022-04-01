PLATTSBURGH — Veterans in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties once again have access to counseling services through the South Burlington Vet Center.
A community access point, housed in Clinton Community College’s Stafford Center, was formally dedicated Thursday morning.
Iraq War veteran and Vet Center Director Marie Milord-Ajanma said she understood firsthand the need for veterans to find connection, camaraderie and community.
“I found these values at the Vet Center when I came back from Iraq,” she said.
“The Vet Center was my lifeline as it is now for many veterans, and with this partnership with Clinton Community College, we can continue to provide a safe space and quality services to veterans and their families in this community.”
SERVICE TO COMMUNITY
Milord-Ajanma told the Press-Republican after the dedication and a pinning ceremony for Vietnam War-era veterans that her organization used to offer services through the North Country Veterans Association, which remains one of their local partners.
Last summer, she asked Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Bob Stock, a Vietnam War vet, to find a new community access point location, so he reached out to CCC President Dr. John Kowal, who was vice president for academic affairs at the time.
“They could not have been more cooperative,” Stock said. “They basically just opened the whole place to us.”
In remarks, Kowal said CCC had two reasons for being grateful and willing to house Vet Center counselors.
“First is, we are a community college. Part of our mission is to provide service to our community. We are the community’s college and a very important part of that community is our veterans.
“More important than that, though, it’s our way of expressing our gratitude to all of our veterans for their service to our country,” he continued. “We thank you for your service, we thank you for your courage, we thank you for your dedication and your sacrifice.”
MENTAL HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Stock explained that the Vet Center is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but is chartered differently by Congress.
“For one thing, we don’t draw blood, we don’t give shots, we’re a mental health organization. PTSD, readjustment counseling, military sexual trauma — those are the three big ones for us.”
Milord-Ajanma added that Vet Centers offer group, individual, marriage and family counseling, and open eligibility for their services to current National Guard members and Reservists.
Aside from providing counseling, they are just there to help, she said.
“If people … have any questions about any benefits they might have, we can also help them, guide them to the right person who can help them with their VA benefits.”
OPEN FRIDAYS
The community access point at CCC will be open Fridays with two counselors, Melinda Rouille, also a veteran, and Odysseus Manzi.
Veterans are advised to call ahead at 802-862-1806 and make appointments in case the counselors are busy with other clients, Milord-Ajanma said.
“There are a lot of veterans in this community that do need services,” she continued.
“Even though the (Plattsburgh VA) clinic is here, there’s still a gap in ... mental health counseling services for veterans.
“That’s basically what we do at the Vet Center. We go to rural areas to try to provide counseling service to veterans who don’t have that access close to home.”
THANK VETERANS
Jonathan Carman, district director for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), emphasized that veterans who need assistance can contact Stefanik’s office.
“We want to thank Clinton Community College and the South Burlington Vet Center for setting this up and arranging this, and we really want to thank our veterans and, especially this week, our Vietnam War-era veterans for your sacrifices and for your families’ sacrifices.”
Connie Mandeville, community liaison for State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones’ (D-Chateaugay Lake) office, read in a letter from Jones that the services will help many veterans in Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties.
“Considering many veterans become students at Clinton Community College once they return to the North Country, the (community access point) will also be a lifeline for many veterans who need help transitioning back to the classroom,” Mandeville read.
