Vermontville family builds 20-foot-tall snowman

VERMONTVILLE — Look out, Frosty. You’ve got some big competition.
The McCormick family —Patrick, Amy and their 6-year-old son Elliott — welcomed a new visitor to their home recently with the completion of a 20-foot-tall snowman in the front yard.
FRANKLIN THE SNOWMAN
The family named the huge snowman Franklin, after the township of Franklin, where they live along Route 3 in the hamlet of Vermontville.
Amy estimates that the big snowman will be around until the first part of April.
Patrick completed the task of building Franklin after about two weeks of off and on work, though weather conditions determined his schedule.
TOP HAT AND SCARF
When the snow man was completed it measured 20 feet tall, plus another three feet of height for the top hat that McCormick made out of wood.
McCormick used a fork lift to help reach the top of the sculpture.
Admirers sent in scarves for the snow structure to keep it from melting. Amy sewed them all together to make a 30- foot-long wrap-around scarf.
Although Franklin topped out at 20 feet tall this year, Patrick said that he will be looking forward to adding another five feet to next winter's snow man.
