PLATTSBURGH — Tom Dietz’s academic journey is book-ended with college shootings.
The 73-year-old was at Kent State in 1970, but wasn’t present when his building was breached in a February 2023 incident at Michigan State University.
Dietz was born and raised in Kent, Ohio, and was an undergraduate at Kent State from 1968 to 1972.
“I was there on May 1 and May 4,” he said.
“May 4 was, of course, when the shootings occurred. It was just terrifying. We were used to police reacting to demonstrations, but the Guard was completely out of control. I have talked with many military officers, who sometimes use this in their classes training officers how as a bad example of command structure. It was just inexcusable that those shootings could have taken place.”
VICTIMS NOT ALL DEMONSTRATORS
Dietz always like to point out that two of the four students killed were not demonstrating.
“One of them was an ROTC cadet, and about half of the wounded were not demonstrating,” he said.
“They were going back and forth to class. So, it was just an immense, horrible tragedy. Shocking, and as one of my friends put it the other day, it changed all of our lives and I think the lives of many people who were college students and others.”
Dietz said he has talked to many Vietnam War veterans, and Kent State changed their view of what was going on in the war.
“That we would murder people who were peacefully protesting, and in some cases not so peaceful, but certainly not at the level that deserved that sort of reaction,” he said.
'IF WE NORMALIZE VIOLENCE'
Dietz was away from the Ohio National Guard and the student protesters.
“I was going in and out of the Student Affairs building,” he said.
“The Earth Day Celebration at Kent State was not going to be on April 22. It was going to be on May 6. We knew we had to cancel it because the National Guard had come on campus. So, I was running in out of Student Affairs to cancel the speakers we had coming in. I didn’t actually witness per se. I was about 100 yards away and came about just about the time it was happening.”
Dietz had close friend that were in harm’s way and among the wounded.
“One of the things that I think we can learn is that if we normalize violence, we legitimize violence, we praise violence, the result is tragic,” he said.
“We have to find mechanisms to resolve conflicts peacefully. I think we sometimes lose track of that. We can have great differences, but there are ways to go forward to resolve those conflicts without violence. If we engage in violence, the result is always tragedy.”
THROUGH ENVIRONMENTAL LENS
If Dietz doesn’t get back to Kent, he always attends the SUNY Plattsburgh commemoration.
“The community at Kent State really values so much what SUNY Plattsburgh has done since 1971,” he said.
“This means a tremendous amount to us to have this continuous commemoration of the events at Kent.”
At Kent State, Dietz was an interdisciplinary student focusing on the environment.
“That’s how I’ve made my career, I’m an environmental social scientist,” he said.
The tragic events of May 4, 1970, crystallized, for him, thinking about what we could do to bring about positive change.
“What kind of actions will really make a difference, and a positive difference,” he said.
“For myself, I decided science and academia — I’m a retiring college professor — would be the area. I actually spoke at the May 1 rally, the first rally of the events, talking about the connections between the environment and the war in Vietnam. So I always saw the environment, which is my area, as closely connected. It (destruction) is another form of violence against other species and against ourselves.”
Dietz and his wife, Linda Kalof, are retiring from Michigan State University.
“Where, of course, we had a tragedy earlier this academic year, which was actually in the building where we have our offices,” he said.
“We were in Tucson where our son lives, but it was in our building. Several of our colleagues were teaching that night in those classrooms. And again, this sort of random acts of violence. In this case, it wasn’t the government killing students and citizens. It was just overly easy access to guns, and someone who should have had, perhaps, better access to mental health help. Early on in my life in academia, I had the experience of this kind of violence and then late it happened at the institution where I was at.”
