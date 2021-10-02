VERGENNES, VT — Researcher and author Jane Williamson knows less detailed information about Sheriff Stephen Bates' life in Vermont than what she has discovered about him in Virginia.
“His life in Virginia is fairly well documented,” Williamson, a Vermont Humanities speaker and former director of the Rokeby Museum, said.
“I started with his birth in Virginia, and I got him through escaping during the Civil War and moving up to Washington.”
FAMILY, UPBRINGING
Born in 1842, Stephen was the son of Napoleon and Phillis (Phyllis) Bates, who were owned by Hill Carter, a cousin of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Stephen's siblings were Nancy, William and Lucy, who died in a cholera epidemic at age 1.
Stephen and his wife, Frances Mason Bates, named their son, Frederick Napoleon Bates.
“His mother worked in the house,” Williamson said.
“Stephen migrated into the household of an enslaved family named Pride, Anthony Pride, who Judy Ledbetter (Richard M. Bowman Center for Local History), said was a longstanding house servant at Shirley. They kept all these lists. That's one of the great things about some of these plantations that keep all these records. There is the list with all these names. Next to one Phyllis, it says weaver. Next to another one it says house.”
FAMILY RECORDS
After 1850, when Stephen Bates is 8 years old, he's never listed in his mother's household again.
“So I think his mother was the weaver, and the other Phyllis was in the house,” Williamson said.
“In these records, they are always listed by household, and he and his brother are not listed in their mother's household. These households are kept together. There are lists: 1850, 1853, 1855. The households are the same in each one, pretty much. They vary some. People die. Babies get born.”
Napoleon, a skilled carpenter, did not live at Shirley but was enslaved on a neighboring plantation.
“Hill Carter, who owned Shirley, hired him several times,” she said.
“There are records of him being hired for the year in 1848 and 1849, and one other year. They managed to have this marriage. It was probably not that far away. They stayed together.”
Hill Carter was an agriculture reformer.
“He believed in record keeping, so he kept records,” Williamson said.”
“The family kept them, thank God. It's an enormous collection. The papers are at the library of Colonial Williamsburg. They are part of a huge microfilm collection of plantation records. There is a lot of documentation of his life, which I'm not going to find here. So far, there's a limit to that.”
SHIRLEY PLANTATION
The Shirley Plantation is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the United States and was owned by Robert E. Lee's grandparents.
“The Carters and the Lees intermarried,” Williamson said.
“Hill Carter's mother was a Lee or his daughter married a Lee. I don't know. I don't care about Robert E. Lee enough to remember.
“Stephen Bates was no dummy. He mentioned to people that when he was at Shirley that Robert E. Lee was there and this Lee or that Lee because he knew it would impress people.
“It helps to impress people if you want to get elected Sheriff. It's mentioned in his obituary and newspaper accounts about him. He rubbed shoulders with Lee at Shirley. The Carters are like the Lees. They are a really old, very wealthy and very influential family in Virginia going back to the 17th century practically. Those families all married each other, right. You have to keep the money and the land.'
FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM
Napoleon and Phillis witnessed the Civil War and survived into Emancipation together.
“She dies in 1868, and then he remarried,” she said.
“In the 1870 Census, Napoleon is with a new wife."
Williamson cannot find any record of Stephen Bates ever once returning to Virginia to see his family.
“He could have gone from Washington in 1868,” she said.
“I don't know. I'm not saying it didn't happen, but I just wonder. His sister Nancy married someone named Carter. She lived in that area. After the war, a bunch of them still lived there. I don't know if he ever saw them again. I don't know if I'm ever going to find that out. Vermont and Virginia that's a big trip.”
His brother, William, disappears from the historical record.
“Stephen left in August of '62,” she said.
“William left with Union Forces the following summer in July '63. They were put together as a unit in the Shirley Plantation records in 1850. They stayed together as a unit through 1853, '54, '55. You see the two of them together until '57 or '58. They're in with the Anthony Pride family.”
William is identified as a house servant in a record of escaped slaves during the Civil War.
“They both were in the house,” Williamson said.
“A coachman is considered a house servant. He is a personal servant. Maybe they were both in the carriage house. The both could have been horsemen. They would have carriages, wagons and horses.”
