It is so nice to have high school graduations back to usual form this year after a year of makeshift ceremonies due to COVID-19.
With the pandemic winding down, routines are returning to normal and the graduation rite of passage is a notable one.
Once again cap and gown-clad seniors will get to walk across a stage, shake an important hand and receive their well-earned diplomas as moms and dads and aunts and uncles and friends snap away on cameras or stream on their phones.
Most graduation ceremonies will also feature speeches given by the valedictorian and salutatorian of each class.
Representing the first and second ranked students academically in each class, the vals and sals get the honor of addressing their fellow graduates and audience members.
It is quite an accomplishment to become a valedictorian or salutatorian.
It takes four years of hard work, dedication and of course some natural talent, to earn the distinction.
Today, we honor the vals and sals of each graduating class in the North Country with small profiles of their accomplishments and future plans.
We wish them, and all North Country graduates, all the best in their future endeavors.
Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH
Valedictorian: Nicholas Flora.
Parents: Jody and Mike Flora.
Grade point average: 98.96.
Plans: University of Virginia.
Salutatorian: Isobel Bond.
Parents: Shannon Brogowski and Michael Bond.
Grade point average: 98.76.
Plans: University of Rochester.
BEEKMANTOWN
(Beekmantown traditionally honors the top 10 percent.)
The Top 10 Percent of the Class of 2021 is:
Cade Berry; Lauren Gonyo; Megan Habina; Mikayla Hamel; Kylie Hilborne; Emma McCasland; Brooke Ruest; Liam Sample; Abigael Scott; Emma Snook. Harley Staley; Lexis Williams; and Sierra Wood.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Valedictorian: Lauren Brilotti.
Parents: Thomas and Elizabeth Brilotti.
Grade point average: 98.0.
Plans: Marist College.
Salutatorian: Ryan O'Donnell.
Parents: James and Elizabeth O'Donnell.
Grade point average: 97.47.
Plans: Yale University.
CHAZY
Student Graduation Speaker: Patrick Dwyer.
Parents: Meredith Neverett and Daniel Dwyer.
Grade point average: 98.752.
Plans: Rochester Institute of Technology.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Valedictorian: Anika Grace Knight.
Parents: James and Sara Matthews-Knight.
Grade point average: 98.33.
Plans: Widener University.
Co-Salutatorian: Matthew Phillip Jarvis.
Parents: Robert and Claudine Jarvis.
Grade point average: 98.00.
Plans: Seeking employment.
Co-Salutatorian: Jeremy Reed LaValley.
Parents: Jennifer Mitchell-McKenzie, Kevin McKenzie, Daniel LaValley, Michelle LaValley.
Grade point average: 97.815.
Plans: Rochester Institute of Technology.
PERU
Valedictorian: Zachary Swyers.
Parents: Jake and Kim Swyers.
Grade point average: 99.11.
Plans: Rochester Institute of Technology.
Salutatorian: Mikaela Raymond.
Parents: Brian and Heather Raymond.
Grade point average: 98.18.
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
SARANAC
Valedictorian: Ian Zurlo.
Parents: Gretchen and Michael Zurlo.
Grade point average: 98.89.
Plans: Dartmouth College.
Salutatorian: Andrew Woodruff.
Parents: Jeanette and Stephen Woodruff.
Grade point average: 98.66.
Plans: Ithaca College.
SETON CATHOLIC
Valedictorian: Nicholas Palma.
Parents: Christopher Palma and Deidre Schaefer.
Grade point average: 99.229.
Plans: University of Notre Dame.
Salutatorian: Gillian Boulé.
Parents: Michael and Christine Boulé.
Grade point average: 98.498.
Plans: Lafayette College.
Essex County
CROWN POINT
Valedictorian: Thomas Woods.
Parents: Steven Woods and the late Kathy Woods.
Grade point average: 96.51.
Plans: St. Lawrence University.
Salutatorian: Christopher Johnson.
Parents: C. James and Anita Johnson.
Grade point average: 94.81.
Plans: Stony Brook University.
MORIAH
Valedictorian: Denali Rodriguez-Garnica.
Parents: Ann and Luis Rodriguez-Garnica.
Grade point average: 98.17.
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
Salutatorian: Emily Gangi.
Parents: Karen and Samuel Gangi.
Grade point average: 97.59.
Plans: St. Lawrence University.
TICONDEROGA
Valedictorian: Lorelei Leerkes.
Parents: Erik and Christine Leerkes.
Grade point average: 98.72.
Plans: Virginia Tech.
Salutatorian: Zyleen Tyler.
Parents: Scott Tyler and Polleen Larkin.
Grade point average: 97.554.
Plans: University of Albany.
LAKE PLACID
Valedictorian: Samantha Batt.
Parents: Tim and Cristy Batt.
Grade point average: 4.0.
Plans: Alfred University.
Salutatorian: Rylee Preston.
Parents: Brad and Sheila Preston.
Grade point average: 4.0.
Plans: SUNY Oswego.
WILLSBORO
Valedictorian: Regan Arnold.
Parents: Paul and Karen Arnold.
Grade point average: 98.22.
Plans: Hamilton College.
Salutatorian: Stephen Leibeck.
Parents: James and Jennifer Leibeck.
Grade point average: 95.39.
Plans: Keuka College.
NEWCOMB
Valedictorian: Zachary Phelps.
Parents: Garrett Phelps and Meredith Aitchison-Phelps.
Grade point average: 95.97.
Plans: SUNY Stony Brook.
MINERVA
Valedictorian: Katherine Wimberly.
Parents: Alice Halloran.
Grade point average: 97.84.
Plans: University of New Hampshire.
Salutatorian: Moll Deshetsky.
Parents: Ralph and Wendy Deshetsky.
Grade point average: 96.89.
Plans: Word of Life Bible Institute.
AUSABLE VALLEY
Valedictorian: Isabela Perez.
Parents: Javier and Toni Perez.
Grade point average: 99.79.
Plans: Cornell University.
Salutatorian: Allison McCormick.
Parents: Michael McCormick and Catherine Paul.
Grade point average: 99.77.
Plans: St. Lawrence University.
BOQUET VALLEY
Co-Valedictorian: Analise Burdo.
Parents: Steve and Erin Burdo.
Grade point average: 98.95.
Plans: Utica College.
Co-Valedictorian: Abigail Carlson.
Parents: Tina Carlson and Todd King.
Grade point average: 95.47.
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
Co-Salutatorian: Brandon Tromblee.
Parents: Patrick and Julie Tromblee.
Grade point average: 97.65.
Plans: Siena College.
Co-Salutatorian: Ella King.
Parents: Meredith King.
Grade point average: 95.45.
Plans: Villanova University.
SCHROON LAKE
Valedictorian: Anna Maisonville.
Parents: Craig and Heather Maisonville.
Grade point average: 98.92.
Plans: Hillsdale College.
Salutatorian: Malena Gereau.
Parents: Mary Gereau and John Gereau.
Grade point average: 92.6.
Plans: Russel Sage University.
KEENE
Valedictorian: Harvey Runyon.
Parents: Julia Loomis and Howard Runyon.
Grade point average: 97.03.
Plans: Columbia University.
Salutatorian: Joyce Fraser Cooper.
Parents: Julianne Fraser and Robert Cooper.
Grade point average: 96.75.
Plans: New York University.
Franklin County
MALONE
Valedictorian: Jacklyn Santamore.
Parents: Janice and Scott Santamore.
Grade point average: 4.46.
Plans: St. Lawrence University.
Salutatorian: Simon Dumas.
Parents: Deanna and Peter Dumas.
Grade point average: 4.38.
Plans: Rochester Institute of Technology.
SARANAC LAKE
Valedictorian: Simon Thill.
Parents: Joe and Nathalie Thill.
Grade point average: 98.51.
Plans: Haverford College.
Salutatorian: Lily Ervin.
Parents: Mark and Amy Erivn.
Grade point average: 98.23.
Plans: University of Virginia.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA
Valedictorian: Samantha Wells.
Parents: Tammi and Kermit Wells.
Grade point average: 98.08.
Plans: SUNY Potsdam.
Salutatorian: Kaylei Aguirre.
Parents: Jessica Baker and Amanda Demers.
Grade point average: 96.75
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
CHATEAUGAY
Valedictorian: Chloe Boyea.
Parents: Justin and Paula Boyea.
Grade point average: 99.32.
Plans: Notre Dame University.
Salutatorian: Emily Boadway.
Parents: Dennis and Teresa Boadway.
Grade point average: 99.08.
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
SALMON RIVER
Valedictorian: Myranda Collette.
Parents: Gary and Lisa Collette.
Grade point average: 107.58.
Plans: Clarkson University.
Salutatorian: Emily Healy.
Parents: James and Cindy Healy.
Grade point average: 106.20.
Plans: Skidmore College.
ST. REGIS FALLS
Valedictorian: Jordan Mclean.
Parents: Cheryl and Robert McLean.
Grade point average: 95.41.
Plans: St. Lawrence University.
Salutatorian: Ryleigh King.
Parents: Cody Chester and McKenzie King-St. Clair.
Grade point average: 93.88.
Plans: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
TUPPER LAKE
Valedictorian: Samantha Higgins.
Parents: Kim and Steve Higgins.
Grade point average: 94.92.
Plans: Rochester Institute of Technology.
Salutatorian: Alexis Staves.
Parents: Jamie Amell and Travis Staves.
Grade point average: 93.88.
Plans: SUNY Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.