BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Cancer Center is now providing a cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy that health professionals say shows tremendous promise.
The therapy uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer by retrieving a patient’s own T cells, genetically modifying them to attack cancer cells, and put them back into the patient.
AFTER OTHER TREATMENTS FAIL
CAR T was originally approved in 2017 for a variety of blood cancers, but it is just making its way to UVM Cancer Center. The therapy is currently only approved for certain types of blood cancers including lymphoma, some leukemias and multiple myeloma.
The therapy is normally only used after all forms of treatment have been exhausted due to the type of FDA approval it currently has.
“The FDA approvals at the moment are for patients after they’ve failed multiple other lines of treatment,” Randall Holcombe, MD, MBA, director of the UVM Cancer Center and associate dean for cancer programs at the Larner College of Medicine, said.
“We anticipate that with other research that’s being done at the moment that CAR T-cells may move to an earlier line of treatment or for earlier stage cancers then it’s currently approved for.”
James Gerson, MD, director of the CAR T-Cell Program UVM Medical Center and assistant professor in the Larner College of Medicine’s Department of Medicine, said this treatment, “has completely changed the lives of many patients who have received it in the past.”
STAYED IN REMISSION
Gerson came to the UVM Cancer Center from the University of Pennsylvania, where CAR T-cell therapy was first discovered and developed.
While this therapy was still in clinical trials 10 years ago, the majority of patients who received the treatment and achieved a complete response, where no remaining cancer is detectable, have remained in remission ever since.
A PET scan of one of Gerson’s previous patients who received CAR T treatment showed after three months, almost all cancerous cells were gone. Before this treatment, patients had almost no hope of long term remission or cure.
It is the only such treatment available in Vermont and Northern New York.
CLOSER TO HOME
Richard Page, MD, dean of UVM Larner College of Medicine said the ability to provide this treatment locally means patients within the region don’t have to uproot their lives.
“It’s hard on patients and families to be away from home, sometimes living in another city for a month or longer,” he said.
Previously, patients from northern New York or Vermont had to travel to large metropolitan areas like Boston, New York City, Dartmouth or Rochester to receive a treatment like this, but now they can stay closer to home and go to UVM Medical Center.
Gerson said they are planning to treat patients with CAR T-cell therapy before the end of the month. They are ready to go, but no patients have presented themselves yet.
WON’T TURN PATIENTS AWAY
At the UVM Cancer Center, they have the capacity to treat one patient per month at most. However, Gerson would not let anyone who is eligible go untreated.
“From a capacity perspective, we will not be turning patients away,” he said. “We would make it work and treat patients.”
For the moment they are focusing on treating as many patients as possible, but they plan to start research to broaden use of CAR T to other cancers before long. However, they want to prioritize the providers and nursing staff’s ability to become adept at giving this treatment before expansion.
This therapy has the potential to cure cancer, but further research is still needed for long-term data of CAR T-cell therapy.
“We look forward to bringing this innovative new treatment to the patients who need it in our region. I’ve seen first-hand its potential to save lives,” Gerson said in the press release.
Patients who think they may be eligible for CAR T-cell therapy should contact their oncologist.
