UVM Health Network names next president and CEO

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Following an extensive national search, The University of Vermont Health Network has named Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, MD, MBA, as the health system’s next president and chief executive officer.
Eappen will be responsible for oversight of all operations, including the flagship academic medical center, five community hospitals, children’s hospital, multi-specialty physicians group and home health and hospice agency.
He currently serves as chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham network, in Boston, and is an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
Eappen’s appointment as UVMHN’s next leader will be effective Nov. 28.
He will succeed John R. Brumsted, MD, who is retiring after leading the health system for more than 10 years.
“I’m incredibly pleased with the result of the search, and I’m dedicated to ensuring a smooth leadership transition for our health system,” Brumsted said.
“Dr. Eappen is an accomplished academic physician and skilled administrator, including his interim leadership of one of the premier teaching hospitals in the country. His experience will serve our patients, our communities and our people well. I’m gratified that he’s interested in coming to the UVM Health Network and helping us meet our mission.”
The UVM Health Network search committee cited Eappen’s track record of coalition building, deep experience in academic medicine and commitment to equity among the many reasons he emerged as a top candidate.
“All through the search process, Dr. Eappen stood out as an accomplished and inspirational leader whose personal and professional values closely align with the strategic direction of the Network,” Allie Stickney, chair of the UVM Health Network Board of Trustees and CEO Search Committee, said.
“His track record of building partnerships, commitment to health equity and belief in a value-based approach to health care will build upon the strong foundation Dr. Brumsted began a decade ago. We are incredibly excited and fortunate to have Dr. Eappen join us to lead this organization and its talented people into the next phase of its evolution.”
This appointment comes at a critical time for the health system, which serves more than 1 million patients across Vermont and Northern New York.
Immediate challenges, shared by hospitals and health systems across the country, include extraordinary cost inflation and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eappen’s expertise and leadership will look to play a pivotal role in the Network’s financial recovery and in guiding the transformative work being done across the Network to increase patient access to care, address national workforce shortages and more deeply integrate the organization’s operational and governance structure to become more nimble, equitable and aligned with its population health centered mission.
“The UVM Health Network is a model for how we can provide and preserve high-quality health care in our communities, while innovating and educating through academic medicine,” Eappen said.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work alongside, learn from and support thousands of dedicated providers and staff across Vermont and Northern New York, and to deliver on the promise of the Network. Together, we will address our challenges and work to provide expert, equitable, value-based health care for our patients and communities.”
