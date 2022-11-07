UVM doctor: Child RSV cases, hospitalizations putting stress on system

PLATTSBURGH — With a busy, earlier than normal RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season underway, local medical personnel have explained why the surge is happening and advised parents on how to best keep their young children and infants safe over the course of it.
Dr. Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician at the University of Vermont (UVM) Children’s Hospital, as well as the president of the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, hosted a Facebook live event with the UVM Children’s Hospital and UVMHN Community Hospitals Nov. 3 to answer several RSV-related questions and provide as much insight into the virus as she could for the audience.
DANGEROUS TO INFANTS, YOUNG KIDS
Bell started out the live event by stressing how serious it can be for infants under 6 months old to contract RSV.
“In most people, even in children, even in young children, it’s more like cold-like symptoms. It affects the upper respiratory system, so stuffy nose, runny nose, congestion, cough, fever sometimes, that’s pretty common,” Bell said. “But in some folks, especially in young children and little babies, what we see is lower airway involvement.”
“If you think about the picture of the lungs and the airways and how it branches off … those little branches are called bronchioles, and they’re really small in small kids, and they can get inflamed and sort of fill with mucus and that can cause a lot of difficulty breathing,” she continued. “Potentially, it can affect the actual lung tissue and cause pneumonia.”
SPREAD THROUGH TOUCH
To better protect these young children from getting infected for as long as possible, Bell advised that limiting visitors and practicing good hand washing habits in the midst of RSV season was a good place to start.
“It’s different than COVID, it’s not airborne,” she said, “instead it’s (spread) through contact.”
“RSV can live on surfaces, especially hard surfaces; touching surfaces and then touching your mouth or your nose or your eyes, you could transmit RSV … (and through) close contact droplets, so coughing on somebody’s face can transmit droplets that can transmit RSV.”
“The nice thing about this is this isn’t a novel virus, this isn’t like when COVID-19 came and we were really wondering what the virus does, we know what this does and we know what this looks like. “
DELAYED EXPOSURE
Bell said because it is such a common virus, she believes most children have already been infected with RSV by the time they are 2 years old.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are children as old as 5 years old contracting the virus for the first time, leading to the surge hospitals are seeing now, she said.
“Going back to March of 2020, when COVID mitigation strategies were activated, everyone was told to stay home. We were in the midst of a busy RSV season at the time, we were really busy, all of a sudden, when we enacted those measures, RSV went away, flu went away,” Bell said. “So that season was sort of cut short.”
“Now we have about two years worth of children, who haven’t gotten RSV over the course of about almost three years. So we have the infants that get the most sick from RSV … that we’re caring for in the hospital, but then we also have 2, 3, 4, 5 year olds who are seeing RSV for the first time, and for some of them, they may have underlying asthma. So they’re presenting with that asthma exacerbation and need help in that case.”
A LOT OF IT AT ONCE
One question asked during the event was if RSV was more severe this year.
Bell answered that while they are seeing a surge in cases, the virus hasn’t changed from past years.
“What we’re seeing is not new or different, or that the virus is different, or that the kids getting it are different, it’s just that we’re seeing a lot of it all at once,” Bell said.
“And I do want to distinguish the difference from what we’re seeing at a population level, and what we’re seeing at an individual level. So at a population level, we’re seeing the number of admissions we would see in the busiest wintertime … really, to us, it feels like February right now. and that is putting a stress on our system.”
WHEN TO GO TO HOSPITAL
Bell said because of the increasing need for pediatric beds in local children’s hospitals, she recommends against bringing a sick child to the hospital to get tested for any virus unless they are presenting with serious symptoms like struggling to feed and breathe.
“So that’s hard for parents to sort of sit with — ‘OK, my kid has these cold-like symptoms, is it RSV? Is it rhinovirus? Is it flu?’ and really, what we want to focus on (is) the symptoms that your toddler is experiencing and thinking about how, again, we can make them be more comfortable at home and when to call the health provider and when to maybe go to the hospital,” Bell said.
“When we talk about infants in particular, it can really be hard for them to feed, and so that may be something, if you have an infant with a respiratory viral illness, they just might be congested, their feeds take a little bit longer, and that’s OK if their feeds take longer. As long as they’re getting what they would normally get and really, the only objective way to measure that is to make sure they’re having their normal amount of wet diapers, and we want to see a wet diaper once every eight hours or so,” she continued.
“The next thing we look for is hard breathing, and what they may look like in your child is using a lot of extra muscles to breathe. So maybe neck muscles — you’ll be able to sort of see their trachea or collarbone or sternum when they breathe. You might see their head sort of moving forward to help them breathe; their nostrils flaring. Then their belly might be pulling in and pulling out. Where, typically, we can only see their ribs or their chest wall muscles being used.”
BEST PRACTICES
Amid the RSV surge, Bell is also concerned with how the influenza season will pan out — on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the best way for everyone to be prepared and stay safe this winter is to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID.
“I would recommend getting up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines. The really big one right now is influenza. I mentioned we’re starting to see influenza now … we are going to start seeing it going up and up and up over the next few weeks. It’s a little bit earlier than we’re used to.
“A good plan for this week is to make sure you vote, (and) make sure you get everyone in your family a flu vaccine if you haven’t yet.”
