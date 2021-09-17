US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 3, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that worsening COVID-19 infections may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday, Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)