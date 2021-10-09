Afghans watch as Taliban fighters ride atop a humvee after detaining four men who got involved in a street fight in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliban are promising a return of some of their harsh punishments that made them notorious. That has many Afghans afraid, but some also say they are giving the Taliban a chance if it means greater stability and fewer corrupt officials reaching into their pockets. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)