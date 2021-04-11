FILE - In this May 25, 2012, file photo, a worker carves jade from Myanmar at a jade processing factory in Ruili, near Myanmar border, Yunnan Province, China. U.S. sanctions on Myanmar Gems Enterprise target an army-controlled gems business rife with corruption and abuses that is one of the junta’s key sources of revenue. The sanctions announced Thursday, April 8, 2021, freeze any assets the firm holds in the U.S. or in U.S. jurisdictions and bar American citizens from doing business with it. The company is a major exporter of gems and semi-precious stones like jade, which bring in significant amounts of revenue to government coffers. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)