PLATTSBURGH — Residents are now able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.
The website, COVIDtests.gov, fully launched today, though it was up and running Tuesday to allow requests to begin.
HOW TO ORDER
According to the website, every home in the United States is eligible to order four tests, with orders usually shipping through the U.S. Postal Service in seven to 12 days.
These constitute half of the one billion at-home tests the Biden administration has ordered in an effort to ensure people have them if necessary.
To place your order, click the "order free at-home tests" button and, when redirected to the USPS website, put in your contact information and shipping address, then click "check out now."
There is a limit of one order per residential address.
WHEN TO USE
The tests, also called self-tests or over-the-counter tests, are antigen tests which yield results in 30 minutes.
The site advises taking an at-home test if you begin experiencing COVID-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or small; at least five days after you have been exposed to a known positive case; and when you are going to gather with a group of people, especially those at risk of severe disease or who are not fully vaccinated.
The Clinton County Health Department has said residents who test positive with at-home tests must isolate themselves for five days, then wear a well-fitted mask around others for an additional five days.
Those who test negative, the federal site says, may have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 to others, but are advised to test again within a few days, at least 24 hours between tests.
OTHER RESOURCES
In addition to testing, people are encouraged to wear well-fitted masks when gathering indoors, maintain six feet of distance from others and get up to date on their COVID vaccination. Resources on how to get vaccinated are listed on page A8.
To find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State, go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.