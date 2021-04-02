US draws close to 100M vaccinations as baseball resumes

Jeff Chiu, File/AP PhotoIn this March 25 file photo, healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1 toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums.