US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

In this Feb. 25 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups -- not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)