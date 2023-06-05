QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network announces that six community-based projects will be supported by the 2023 Upstream Fund.
The Upstream Fund is an annual grant program that considers applications for funding submitted through The Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program.
Projects are considered that are positioned to improve health and well-being by addressing social drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation and other socioeconomic issues.
New Initiative
“The Upstream Fund is a newer initiative, but it speaks to something Hudson Headwaters has understood since the beginning: that health is not one-dimensional,” Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland, M.D., said.
“This support is yet another way the Network shows up for our communities. It is also a recognition that Hudson Headwaters can not do it alone. Community health is truly a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofit partners helping to ensure the well-being of our region.”
Hudson Headwaters launched the Upstream Fund in 2020 to externally invest in and empower community partners.
Since the program’s initiation, over $155,000 has been dispersed in funding to 27 recipients.
‘Prevent Negative Health Outcomes’
“Our objective is to ‘go upstream’ and support initiatives that help prevent negative health consequences,” Jessica Rubin, Hudson Headwaters’ vice president/chief impact officer, said.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Adirondack Foundation. We leverage their grant process to coordinate our impact and streamline the process for applicants, allowing these organizations to focus on what they do best- their missions- and not spend valuable time filling out multiple funding requests.”
Recipients Response
Ellie Jent, development director of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc.
“As the cost-of-living soars and wages remain comparatively stagnant, low-income families in the North Country are in need of a helping hand to make it through our notoriously brutal winters. Without the generous support from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, JCEO would not be able to provide this much-needed assistance to families in need.”
Sawyer Bailey, executive director of AdkAction:
“With generous support from the Upstream Fund, AdkAction can lay the groundwork to expand its food security program in the Central and Western Adirondacks and improve household health outcomes, deepening the resilience of our Adirondack communities.”
To learn more about the Upstream Fund, visit www.hhhn.org/upstreamfund.
Commented
