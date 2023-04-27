ALBANY — Six Upstate mayors have signed and sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, urging her to invest in health care in this year’s state budget.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest of the City of Plattsburgh; Mayor Byron Brown of the City of Buffalo; Mayor Ronald McDougall of the Village of Gouverneur; Mayor Malik Evans of the City of Rochester; Mayor Ben Walsh of the City of Syracuse; and Mayor Ronald Palmieri of the City of Utica were the six signatures on the letter.
“As you continue to negotiate a budget agreement with the legislature, we, the undersigned mayors, wanted to remind you of what is at stake for both the health of our residents and financial viability of many of our largest health care providers,” the letter said.
“Healthcare is the second largest employment sector in our state, with hospitals being the largest employer in many communities. Additionally, nearly every community down to the smallest town has at least one nursing home that is often a major employer in rural areas.”
In the letter, the mayors’ joint statement advocated for a Medicaid rate increase of at least 10% for hospitals and 20% for nursing homes as well as sufficient funding for safety net and public hospitals.
“On a near daily basis, we hear from healthcare providers about the financial struggles they face and their fear they may not be able to meet their mission to care for our state’s most vulnerable,” the letter continued.
“They are emerging much weaker from the pandemic, facing dramatic increases in costs with stagnant or reduced income from Medicaid. Federal funding which eased the burden of the last several years is now gone. In some cases, the fear is whether they will survive at all without a substantial increase in funding.”
They said hospitals all over the state have the same story as the struggle with cash flow, have accumulated debt and face rising costs to recruit and retain staff to care for patients.
“Downstate, the same is true for Brookdale, Maimonides, St. Barnabas and other safety net hospitals that are forced to make hard choices daily about how to manage dangerously low cash flow,” the letter said.
“And it applies to public hospitals across the state, from Erie County in Western New York to hospitals that are forced to make hard choices daily about how to manage dangerously low cash flow. and it applies to public hospitals across the state, from Erie County in Western New York to Nassau County on Long Island and other challenged communities in between, such as New York City and Syracuse.
“We strongly urge you to recognize the depth of the crisis we are facing in all of our communities. We urge you to reach a budget agreement that acknowledges the risk to the health of our residents and the jobs that depend on health care funding.”
