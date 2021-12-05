LAKE PLACID — The newly remodeled 1932 Jack Shea Arena in the Olympic Center is now open.
After a nine-month modernization project, the rink opened for skating on Friday, a news release from the Olympic Regional Development Authority said.
The 1932 Arena is networked to the Olympic Center’s new refrigeration plant, which is designed to make ice faster, more reliably, and more efficiently than in past, the release said.
NEW FEATUES
The new rink includes sound-absorbing panels for better acoustics throughout the arena, a new dehumidification system, a new concession area, and new dasher boards.
The rink can now be converted to either international or NHL size standards. All seats have been replaced in an attractive deep blue color, and new seating areas have been added to the balcony side of the stadium.
The 1932’s ice is maintained with an electric Zamboni.
“The 1932 Jack Shea Arena was home to the first indoor skating events in Olympic history,” ORDA CEO & President Mike Pratt said.
“We are excited to reopen this iconic rink with its new improvements and continue building upon its remarkable heritage for decades to come.”
MORE PROGRAMMING
ORDA plans to expand its year-round ice programs, increase its number of hockey tournaments, and coordinate with the community, athletes, and local youth organizations to continue its development of sport and recreation for all levels of participants.
“The reopening of the 1932 Arena is a major step in our complete revitalization of the Olympic Center. We look forward to showcasing this incredible improvement to our communities, our guests, and the world,” Olympic Center General Manager, Terry Buczkowski said.
Other Olympic Center projects included in the venue’s ongoing transformation include full upgrades of the 1980 Rink, the James B. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval, and all guest areas of the facility.
The new 1932 Arena will host short-track speed skating during the FISU World University Games in January 2023.
ORDA encourages guests to join its Skating Party for the Lake Placid Holiday Stroll on Dec. 10 and the Skating Club of Lake Placid Holiday Ice Show on Dec. 11.
For information about schedules, upcoming events, and activities, visit www.LakePlacidLegacySites.com.
